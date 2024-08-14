Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 42: Prices, specs and features compared

The cruiser bike segment which was once dominated by Royal Enfield (RE) has now populated with multiple manufacturers such as Jawa and Harley-Davidson in the Indian auto industry. Recently, two very popular bikes in the segment, the RE Classic 350 and the Jawa 42 were updated.

The RE gets mostly cosmetic updates whereas the Jawa gets a price slash as well as a more refined engine. Here is how they fare against each other on paper.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 42: Engine and performance

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 makes do with the same, reliable 350 cc single pot air-cooled unit that produces 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The Jawa 42 however gets an update on its 294 cc liquid-cooled J-Panther engine producing 27 bhp and 27 Nm of torque.

Jawa claims that the bike's vibrations have been reduced, gear shifts have been made smoother and gear-based throttle maps have been incorporated into the ECU. The Classic gets a wet clutch on a 5-speed transmission but the 42 is upgraded to an assist and slipper clutch with its 6-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 42: Features and conveniences

The RE gets a lot of upgrades in regards to features whereas the Jawa remains largely the same at this front. The Classic 350 now features a much-needed all-LED headlamp, LED pilot lamps, LED turn signals (on select variants), a type-C charging port, a navigation display, adjustable levers and a gear position indicator.

The Jawa on the other hand gets a standard halogen headlamp and turn signals, a digi-analog speedo, fixed-type brake and clutch levers. Jawa mentions that the seat has been slightly tweaked to make seating more comfortable for longer periods and the headlamp gets a mini-windscreen above it.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 42: Braking and Suspension

The new Jawa 42 now gets more ground clearance and re-tuned suspension setups. Both bikes get twin telescopic forks at the front and twin absorbers at the rear with adjustable preload. The front forks of the Classic 350 are 42 mm whereas the Jawa only gets 35 mm forks.

Both bikes get dual-channel ABS on the brakes but with the Enfield, you can opt for a single-channel variant. The Jawa gets 280 mm and 240 mm brake discs while the RE get 300 mm and 270 mm discs.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 42: Paint options

The Jawa 42 now gets 7 new paint options in addition to the ones previously available, the new ones include Vega White, Odyssey Black, Asteroid Grey, Celestial Copper Matte, Nebula Blue, Orion Red Matte and Voyager Red.

Royal Enfield has also launched seven new paint schemes for the Classic 350 namely Emerald Green, Medallion Bronze, Commando Sand, Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue, Gun Grey and Stealth Black.

