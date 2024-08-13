2024 Jawa 42 launched with engine upgrades & a 17,000 price cut. Check price

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 2024 Jawa 42 motorcycle bringing notable changes to the retro-styled offering. The new Jawa 42 is priced from ₹1.73 lakh, going up to ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it a whopping ₹17,000 more affordable than the predecessor on the base variant. Despite the price drop, Jawa claims the bike has seen improvements on nearly every front including power delivery, NVH levels, weight distribution, and more. It also gets new colourways and cosmetic tweaks in the latest iteration.

2024 Jawa 42: What’s New?

The new Jawa 42 is powered by the same 294.7 cc liquid-cooled engine. This is the third generation J-Panther motor that sees improvements in performance and power delivery. Jawa says the new-generation engine gets better thermal efficiency, a better-balanced crankshaft, and reduced blow-by for improved NVH levels. The engine also packs a new free-flow exhaust system with only the dB killers for smoother performance.

The 2024 Jawa 42 gets six new colour options taking the total colourways to 14 on the motorcycle

The engine continues to produce 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The unit gets an assist-and-slipper clutch that reduces clutch effort by 50 per cent. Jawa says the new and improved gearbox offers smoother shifts with lower transmission error. Performance has also been refined with new gear-based mapping with the first three gears optimised for low-end performance, while the fourth to sixth gears have been tuned for stronger highway runs allowing better performance at the top end.

2024 Jawa 42: Hardware Changes?

The updated Jawa 42 continues to be underpinned by the same double-cradle frame with telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The suspension setup has been revised for improved damping, which contributes to a higher ground clearance of 175 mm and an accessible seat height of 785 mm. The bike gets 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, while there is an option with spoked wheels on offer. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with single-channel and dual-channel ABS options.

2024 Jawa 42: New Colours

The new Jawa 42 is now available in a total of 14 colour options including six new colours introduced with the 2024 edition. The new colourways are Vega White, Voyager Red, Asteroid Grey, Odyssey Black, Nebula Blue, and Celestial Copper Matte

The 2024 Jawa 42 will be available from the company’s over 400 touchpoints across the country while the brand plans to expand its presence to over 600 outlets by the end of this year. Jawa-Yezdi has promised there will be more variants coming to the ‘42’ family as soon as next month.

