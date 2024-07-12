HT Auto
OATS debate is back: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Bajaj Freedom CNG launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2024, 15:51 PM
  • Is a CNG-powered Bajaj Freedom motorcycle better than an electric two-wheeler like Ola S1 Pro? Get set, the debate is about to get hot.
Bajaj Freedom
Bajaj Freedom CNG bike is available in Maharashtra and Gujarat while deliveries to other parts will follow soon, as per company officials.
The OATS vs BET debate has been ignited once again in the India two-wheeler auto space. For those unfamiliar with these acronyms, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj in 2021 had said he would bet on BET - Bajaj, (Royal) Enfield and TVS and had taken a dig at OATS - Ola, Ather, Tork and SmartE electric two-wheeler makers. It is comment he made once again this week at the launch of Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle. Almost omnipresent on social media channel X, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal once again fired a salvo right back.

Also Read : Watch Bajaj Freedom CNG bike getting crushed by a truck

Taking to micro-blogging site X on Friday, Bhavish posted a video from the Bajaj Freedom CNG bike launch in which Bajaj was heard reiterating his previous comment on OATS. “Today they’re eating Oats, tomorrow they’ll eat their words," he wrote alongside the video clip.

At the helm of Ola Electric, Bhavish has led the company to the top of the electric two-wheeler sales charts. Products like Ola S1X ( 75,000), Ola S1 Air ( 1.01 lakh) and Ola S1Pro ( 1.29 lakh) repeatedly feature in the list of top-selling electric scooters in the country. But while India's EV story is being largely scripted by electric two-wheelers, there are also allegations made against Ola e-scooters about faulty parts and lacking service mechanisms post purchase.

Bajaj Freedom CNG bike vs Ola S1 electric scooter

Bhavish has been a determined advocate of electric technology in the two-wheeler space, often even claiming that India will be the epicentre of electric two-wheeler revolution across the world. His argument is based on claims that an electric scooter is free from emissions, has significantly lower running cost and with the recent spate of discounts offered on Ola models, also comparable to conventional scooters in terms of purchase price.

Also Read : Five misconceptions about CNG busted

But while electric scooters have been around for some time and are a common sight in many parts of the world, Bajaj Auto became the first anywhere globally to unveil a CNG-powered motorcycle. The Bajaj Freedom CNG was launched at 95,000 and is available in three variants. The advantage that the Freedom CNG from Bajaj has is that it can be refilled at any fuel station for petrol as well as CNG. It has a two-litre petrol tank and a cylinder that can accommodate two kilos of CNG for a combined (and claimed) ride range of 330 kms. While not absolutely free from emissions like an electric alternative, it will also have lower emissions than a comparable petrol-only commuter bike alternative.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2024, 15:44 PM IST
