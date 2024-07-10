What is the mileage of Bajaj Freedom? 

Bajaj Freedom has a fuel efficiency of 101 km/kg while running on CNG
While running on petrol, the fuel efficiency is 65 kmpl.
These are ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of Bajaj Freedom.
With 2 kg of CNG, the bike would go for 202 km
The 2 litre fuel tank returns a claimed riding range of 130 km
Bajaj claims a total riding range of 330 km on a full tank of CNG and petrol.
It is important to note that these figures can vary depending on the riding conditions.
Bajaj Freedom is being offered in three variants.
The prices of the Bajaj Freedom start at ₹95,000 and goes up to ₹1.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.