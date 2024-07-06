Bajaj Freedom bike launched: Five misconceptions about CNG busted

Bajaj Freedom CNG bike has been officially launched in the Indian market. The Bajaj CNG bike is the first such two-wheeler model anywhere in the world because it makes use of dual-fuel option which means it can run on both petrol and Compressed Natural Gas. Now while this may be the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle, CNG technology in cars have existed for well over a decade.

CNG technology has come a fairly long way from times when the alternate fuel source was more of an experiment. With the launch of Bajaj CNG bike, the

While CNG vehicles are relatively popular, prompting many car manufacturers to offer CNG on their vehicles from the factory itself, there still are some myths around CNG technology among people at large.

Here's busting some of the biggest misconceptions around CNG-powered automobiles:

Are CNG vehicles safe?

The fear that adding a CNG cylinder to a vehicle can potentially increase danger of a burst is very common. But unfounded too. A CNG kit, if and when fitted by a brand or an authorised dealership, is as safe as any other fuel source for vehicles. CNG kits receive approvals after through checks and can work under wide temperature extremities. Of course, an owner has to ensure that the CNG kit is regularly inspected, a task that usually takes place once every few years.

Does CNG have a bad smell?

Natural gas is colourless and odourless. So concerns that your car or bike will have a foul odour are unfounded. Often, however, a chemical may be added to CNG to deliberately give it a pungent smell but this is only detected in case of a leak. This is a precautionary measure.

Can CNG impact engine performance?

Once upon a time, fitting a CNG kit meant significant cutback on performance of a vehicle. Not anymore. While there may be a minuscule difference in driving or riding experience when CNG is used as a fuel source, it is almost insignificant on daily runs.

Does CNG cylinder impact boot space?

While not applicable on the Bajaj Freedom model, it is true that fitting a CNG cylinder in the boot of a car usually takes away much or all of the cargo area. But manufacturers like Tata Motors have found a novel way of ensuuring that most of the cargo area still remains accessable. The company's twin-cylinder tech puts two small cylinders side-by-side and putting the cargo bed on top. This ensures that luggage can still be placed - both securely and safely - here.

Does fitting CNG kit impact warranty and insurance?

Yes, after-market CNG kits even on new vehicles will usually lead to certain warranty terms and conditions being made void. This is of course not the case if one opts for factory-fitted CNG kits. In these models, there are separate warranty measures applicable on the CNG kits as well. As far as insurance is concerned, there is usually a very minor increase in premium amount to be paid on a CNG vehicle vis-a-vis a conventional vehicle.

