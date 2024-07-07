2024 Bajaj Freedom: Variants explained

Bajaj Freedom 125 has shaken up the commuter motorcycle market, the first motorcycle worldwide to run on CNG. This innovation offers riders the option of using CNG or petrol, mirroring the dual-fuel functionality available in CNG-powered cars. The potential benefit? Significantly lower running costs compared to other 125cc motorcycles.

All three variants share a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a 5-speed gearbox, delivering 9.5 bhp at 8,000rpm and 9.7 Nm at 5,000rpm. While the core specifications are consistent across trims, there may be some design differences between them. The Freedom 125 comes in three trims: Disc LED, Drum LED, and Drum. Let's explore the key differences between them to help you choose the right fit.

Bajaj Freedom: Drum

The Bajaj Freedom 125's most affordable option, the Drum variant, offers an entry point for budget-minded riders. It utilises drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, which are mounted on 17-inch and 16-inch rims respectively. Standard tire sizes of 80/90 for the front and 80/100 for the rear are used.

To keep costs down, the Drum variant comes with a halogen headlight and a sheet metal belly pan, and it excludes smartphone connectivity features. It's available in two classic colour choices: Pewter Grey and Ebony Black. The Bajaj Freedom 125 Drum starts at a competitive Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Freedom: Drum LED

Stepping up from the base model, the Drum LED variant of the Bajaj Freedom offers an upgrade in lighting with an LED headlight for better visibility at night. It retains the drum brakes on both wheels, similar to the Drum variant. While it misses out on smartphone connectivity, it features a basic LCD instrument cluster displaying essential information.

Like the Disc LED variant, it incorporates a combination of plastic and sheet metal belly pan for underbody protection and a tank flap for convenience. The Bajaj Freedom 125 Drum LED is priced at ₹1.05 lakh.

Bajaj Freedom: Disc LED

The top-of-the-line Bajaj Freedom Disc LED variant lives up to its name with a 240mm disc brake upfront for improved stopping power, while retaining a 130mm drum brake at the rear. Like the Drum LED trim, it boasts an LED headlight for enhanced nighttime visibility.

This range-topping model steps up the information display with a full LCD instrument cluster that can even be connected to smartphone. Matching the other variants, it gets a belly pan for underbody protection and a convenient tank flap. The Bajaj Freedom 125 Disc LED is available in a wider range of colours, including blue, black, white, red, and grey. Priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it offers the most features in the lineup.

