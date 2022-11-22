New-gen Bajaj Pulsar P150 launched at 1.16 lakh, will rival Apache RTR 160 2V

Bajaj Auto has finally launched the much-awaited, new generation of Pulsar 150 in the Indian market. It is called Pulsar P150 and it starts at ₹1.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single-disc variant whereas the twin-disc variant is priced at ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The P150 is the third Pulsar based on the new-gen platforms, after the N250, F250 and N160.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 has been launched in Kolkata today and will be rolled out to other cities in the coming weeks. It will be available in 5 colours for both variants – Racing Red, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Red, Ebony Black Blue and Ebony Black White.

The single-disc variants come with a single-piece seat whereas the twin-disc variants get a split-seat setup. The single-disc variants have a more upright stance whereas the twin-disc setup gets a sportier riding triangle. The Pulsar P150 gets an all-new design, it looks sharper, sportier and is lighter as well. The muscular fuel tank's design flows naturally with the seats, giving a seamless look.

Twin-disc variant of Pulsar P150 in Racing Red colour scheme.

The seat height of the motorcycle is 790 mm which is accessible for most people. The exhaust is an under-belly unit just like Bajaj is using on the N160. Suspension duties are done by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Moreover, Bajaj has been able to reduce the weight by 10 kgs.

The Pulsar P150 is powered by a new 149.68 cc engine. It delivers a peak power of 14.5 Ps at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Bajaj says that the engine is tuned to deliver 90 per cent of its torque across the usable rev range. The manufacturer has also improved the NVH levels of the engine. The power-to-weight ratio of the motorcycle has improved by 11 per cent, thanks to the weight reduction.

In terms of features, there is an Infinity Display with Gear indicator, Clock, Fuel economy and DTE (Distance to Empty), LED tail lamp and LED projector headlamp. There is also a USB socket to charge mobile devices. The motorcycle comes with single-channel ABS as standard.

