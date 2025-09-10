Kawasaki announces benefits up to 1.5 lakh on Ninja and Versys models

Kawasaki India has announced limited-period discounts across its premium motorcycle range, including the Ninja ZX-10R , Ninja 1100SX , and the entire Versys lineup. These offers are valid till September 30 and are subject to availability at dealerships nationwide. The move comes just as the government’s revised GST policy for motorcycles above 350cc is set to increase prices significantly from this month.

What are the discounts on the Kawasaki Ninja range?

The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, a sport-touring motorcycle priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), now comes with a flat discount of ₹1 lakh. Powered by a 1,099cc inline-four engine producing 136 bhp and 113 Nm, the 1100SX is currently the only traditional sport tourer available in India.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Kawasaki W175 177 cc 177 cc 45 kmpl 45 kmpl ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki KX 250 249 cc 249 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Versys X 300 296 cc 296 cc 24.39 kmpl 24.39 kmpl ₹ 3.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R 399 cc 399 cc 24.18 kmpl 24.18 kmpl ₹ 8.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR 399 cc 399 cc 24.18 kmpl 24.18 kmpl ₹ 9.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda SP160 162.71 cc 162.71 cc 50 kmpl 50 kmpl ₹ 1.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Meanwhile, the litre-class Ninja ZX-10R is being offered with variable discounts depending on the colour option. The Metallic Graphite Grey variant carries the biggest reduction of ₹1.50 lakh, while the Kawasaki Lime Green shade comes with a ₹1.30 lakh discount. Before these offers, the ZX-10R was priced at ₹18.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most accessible superbikes in its category with a 999cc engine producing 213 bhp and 114.9 Nm.

Also Read : 7 best 650cc motorcycles sold in India in 2025: From Kawasaki to Honda

What cashback offers are available on the Versys lineup?

Following the Ninja offers, Kawasaki has extended promotional schemes to its adventure-touring Versys models. The flagship Versys 1100, usually priced at ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom), now comes with a ₹1.10 lakh cashback. It features advanced electronics, including traction control, multiple riding modes, and cruise control, and is powered by a 1,099cc inline-four producing 135 bhp and 112 Nm.

The mid-segment Versys 650 is offered with a cashback of ₹20,000 on its ₹7.93 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag. It uses a 649cc parallel-twin engine generating 67 bhp and 61 Nm, continuing as one of Kawasaki’s best-selling tourers.

Also Read : 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, priced at ₹11.69 lakh

At the entry level, the Versys X-300 sees a ₹25,000 cashback, reducing its effective cost from ₹3.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This model comes with a 296cc parallel-twin unit producing 40 bhp and 26 Nm, aimed at new riders looking for a capable touring machine.

How will the new GST policy affect Kawasaki prices?

With the new GST revision, motorcycles above 350cc will be taxed at 40 per cent, up from 28 per cent earlier. This will impact most of Kawasaki’s portfolio, including the ZX-10R, 1100SX, Versys 650, and Versys 1100, making them more expensive after September. However, sub-350cc models such as the Ninja 300, W175, KLX230, and Versys X-300 could see price reductions once the new rates take effect.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: