Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Kawasaki Ninja Zx 6r Launched In India, Priced At 11.69 Lakh

2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, priced at 11.69 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 02 Sept 2025, 14:34 pm
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is available in the new Lime Green shade but remains mechanically unchanged for the new model year, despite a price hike.

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R arrives with a price hike of ₹60,000
Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 Ninja ZX-6R with an updated paint option. The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is now priced at 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom), making it about 60,000 more expensive than the older version. It is available in the new Lime Green shade but remains mechanically unchanged for the new model year. That said, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is the only track-focused inline four-cylinder offering in its class.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: New Colour

The 2026 Ninja ZX-6R gets the Lime Green paint scheme with white and blue streaks on the fairing. The overall design of the motorcycle remains unchanged, featuring a twin headlamp cluster, sharp bodywork, and a split seat setup. Kawasaki is also offering the grey paint scheme, which is currently available with the ZX-6R, alongside the new Lime Green option.

Also Read : 2026 Kawasaki KLX 230R S off-road motorcycle launched at 1.94 lakh

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R arrives with a new Lime Green paint scheme, which will be available alongside the Grey colour option
2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Engine Specifications

Powering the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is the familiar 636 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 127 bhp at 13,000 rpm (with RAM Air) and 69 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and is equipped with a slip and assist clutch. Suspension duties are handled by the Showa SFF-BP forks at the front, and a fully adjustable Showa monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 310 mm twin discs at the front and a single disc brake at the rear. The ZX-6R comes with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres for excellent grip.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is the only inline four-cylinder track machine available in its class
2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Equipment

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a proper track machine underpinned by an aluminium perimeter frame chassis with a two-piece subframe. The light construction, coupled with nimble handling and a powerful motor, makes it a track scorcher. The ZX-6R is also equipped with a host of electronic aids, including ABS, three-level traction control, quickshifter, three riding modes - Road, Sport, and Rain, and a 4.3-inch TFT digital console with Bluetooth connectivity. Deliveries of the 2026 Ninja ZX-6R have now begun via Kawasaki dealerships across the country.

First Published Date: 02 Sept 2025, 14:34 pm IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R Kawasaki India superbike Ninja ZX 6R

