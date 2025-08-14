2026 Kawasaki KLX 230R S off-road motorcycle launched at 1.94 lakh

Kawasaki has introduced the 2026 KLX230R S in India, positioning it as a more accessible, locally built off-road motorcycle for serious trail enthusiasts. Priced at ₹1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the India-made version achieves about 95 per cent localisation, which has significantly reduced costs compared to the imported CKD model.

Why does the India-spec Kawasaki KLX230R S weigh more than the international-spec model?

This localisation includes the use of a high-tensile steel swingarm in place of the aluminium unit, contributing to a kerb weight of 129 kg—slightly heavier than the imported variant.

What are the engine specifications of the Kawasaki KLX230R S?

Powered by a 233 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, the KLX230R S produces around 19 hp and 20 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Is the Kawasaki KLX230R S road legal?

The bike is purpose-built for off-road use, with no road-legal equipment such as headlights, indicators, or mirrors.

The KLX230R S is not road legal. If you want a road legal version then you will have to take a look at the KLX230R.

What is the hardware on duty on the Kawasaki KLX230R S?

It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels wrapped in knobby tyres, offering maximum traction in loose terrain. Suspension duties are handled by a 37 mm telescopic front fork with 220 mm of travel and a rear link-type monoshock with 223 mm of travel, tuned for rugged trail performance.

The KLX230R S sits tall with a 900 mm seat height and delivers an impressive 270 mm of ground clearance, giving riders the confidence to tackle technical obstacles. Braking is managed by a 290 mm disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Designed purely for the dirt, the KLX230R S caters to off-road riders who want a capable, lightweight, and competitively priced trail bike straight from the showroom floor.

Is there a road-legal version of the Kawasaki KLX230R S?

Yes, if you want a road-legal version of the KLX230R S then you can consider the KLX230R, which was launched recently. It got a massive price cut of ₹1.30 lakh and is priced at ₹1.99 lakh ex-showroom now. The main difference between the two motorcycles is in the parts that make the motorcycle road legal. So, it has to come with a headlight, road-spec tyres, turn indicators etc.

