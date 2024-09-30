Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces collaboration with Flipkart. Check details

HT Auto
2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 Delivery
By using Flipkart's platform with over 500 million users, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles aims to reach a wider audience.
By using Flipkart's platform with over 500 million users, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles aims to reach a wider audience.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced a collaboration with Flipkart. The collaboration is a key part of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles' digital strategy, designed to improve the customer experience and increase the accessibility of its premium motorcycle range.

The brand claims that this partnership makes it the first premium mid cc segment motorcycle manufacturer to offer its products on Flipkart's e-commerce platform. By using Flipkart's platform with over 500 million users, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles aims to reach a wider audience.

For the Indian two wheeler brand, this collaboration is a strategic move to gain an early advantage in Flipkart's growing bike category. The partnership is expected to increase visibility, especially during Flipkart's major sales events like the Big Billion Day, driving demand and expanding brand awareness across a diverse user base.

(Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Best of best offers on two-wheelers)

Financially, the partnership aims to offer options such as no-cost EMIs, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) schemes, and EMI plans with no down payment, making premium motorcycles more affordable. Additionally, customers can enjoy cost savings with benefits worth 22,500 on selected models, including extra cashback through the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles explained that the buying process is streamlined, combining online convenience with necessary offline steps. After booking online, customers complete tasks like RTO registration, insurance, and taxes at the dealership, ensuring a smooth transition from purchase to ownership.

Flipkart Big Billion Day: Jawa-Yezdi Bank Offers

During the Big Billion Day sale, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts across several products on its platform and Jawa-Yezdi bikes are available with benefits of up to 22,500. Moreover, the company is offering extra bank discounts to further sweeten the deal this festive season. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale kicked off on September 27 and will be available till October 6, 2024.

Also watch: New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder

All Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles booked through Flipkart will come with a discount. The minimum discount starts at 12,500 going up to 22,500. Concerning bank offers, the e-commerce platform is offering an extra discount of 8,500 on HDFC credit cards and 750 on HDFC debit cards. Axis Bank credit card holders can avail cashback worth 10,000.

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2024, 17:30 PM IST
