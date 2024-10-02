Is this the all-new YZF-R9? Yamaha teases new sport bike ahead of October debut

HT Auto
Yamaha is going to unveil a new motorcycle globally on October 9, 2024, and it is potentially the all-new YZF-R9. The Japanese manufacturer has posted a new teaser across its social media platforms with a caption that reads, “A new era is Rising. October 9." The video shows a countdown that stops on the number ‘9’ and gives us glimpses of what seems like a full-fairing sport bike. Upon its release, the Yamaha R9 is expected to slot between the recently unveiled 2025 R1 model and the YZF-R7.

The Yamaha YZF-R9 is expected to be based on the existing MT-09 hyper-naked motorcycle. At present, the Yamaha MT-09 is the only one left in the range to get a full-fairing counterpart and the upcoming motorcycle is expected to fill those shoes. As such, the YZF-R9 is expected to carry over much of the MT-09’s components.

Yamaha YZF-R9: What to expect?

The upcoming Yamaha R9 is expected to be powered by the same liquid-cooled, 890 cc, inline three-cylinder engine that powers the MT-09. The motor produces 117 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 7,000 rpm, but it is expected to churn out higher power figures on the R9. The unit will be paired with a constant mesh six-speed gearbox and a wet, multi-plate clutch.

Also Read : Not dead yet! 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M unveiled globally

The YZF-R9 is expected to carry over much of the same styling that is found on the flagship R1 and the R7 models. It is expwcted to be built on a diamond frame and feature similar suspension components present on its siblings – USD front forks and a link-type adjustable swingarm in the rear. Braking duties are expected to be handled by hydraulic discs with a 298 mm dual disc in the front and a 245 mm single disc at the rear.

At present, India does not get access to Yamaha’s premium sport bike lineup, with the 321 cc R3 being the most powerful version presently available. The manufacturer is rumoured to be considering bringing its premium motorcycles to the Indian shores once again. The YZF-R9 would be the right contender to bring to the Indian shores.

