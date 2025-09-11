Honda passes on full GST benefits, two-wheelers now cheaper by up to 18,800

In a move that is set to cheer two-wheeler buyers, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the revised GST rates to its customers. The revision follows the GST Council’s recent decision to slash tax on two-wheelers up to 350 cc from 28% to 18%.

Price Relief Across Line-up

This tax rationalisation has translated into substantial savings for customers, with ex-showroom price cuts ranging from ₹5,672 to ₹18,887 depending on the model. Popular scooters like the Honda Activa 110 now get a relief of up to ₹7,874, while motorcycles such as the CB350 series deliver the highest savings of nearly ₹19,000.

Model-wise GST Benefits (Ex-showroom Delhi):

Activa 110: Up to ₹7,874

Dio 110: Up to ₹7,157

Activa 125: Up to ₹8,259

Dio 125: Up to ₹8,042

Shine 100: Up to ₹5,672

Shine 100 DX: Up to ₹6,256

Livo 110: Up to ₹7,165

Shine 125: Up to ₹7,443

SP125: Up to ₹8,447

CB125 Hornet: Up to ₹9,229

Unicorn: Up to ₹9,948

SP160: Up to ₹10,635

Hornet 2.0: Up to ₹13,026

NX200: Up to ₹13,978

CB350 H’ness: Up to ₹18,598

CB350RS: Up to ₹18,857

CB350: Up to ₹18,887

Honda’s Perspective

Speaking on the development, Yogesh Mathur, Director – Sales & Marketing at HMSI, said, “We welcome the Indian government’s GST reform. This initiative will improve personal mobility, boost affordability, and support the entire value chain, from customers to dealers and suppliers. With the festive season approaching, this step will further expand our reach in both urban and rural markets."

While HMSI has confirmed passing on the full benefit across its commuter and scooter range, the company is also evaluating the impact of the new 40% GST slab on its premium motorcycle portfolio to maintain a balanced approach for customers.

What It Means for Buyers

For buyers, this means more accessible mobility solutions at a time when personal transportation continues to be a priority. Honda will also carry out dedicated outreach programmes to help customers understand the exact price reduction on different models at dealerships.

