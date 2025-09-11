HT Auto
Honda Passes On Full Gst Benefits, Two Wheelers Now Cheaper By Up To 18,800

Honda passes on full GST benefits, two-wheelers now cheaper by up to 18,800

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sept 2025, 12:18 pm
  • Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India will fully pass on GST rate reductions to customers, with savings ranging from 5,672 to 18,887 on various two-wheeler models. Popular models like the Activa 110 and CB350 series see significant price cuts, enhancing affordability for buyers.

Honda CB350
The Honda CB350 is powered by a 348 cc single-cylinder, FI engine tuned for 20.7 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox
Honda CB350
The Honda CB350 is powered by a 348 cc single-cylinder, FI engine tuned for 20.7 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox
In a move that is set to cheer two-wheeler buyers, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the revised GST rates to its customers. The revision follows the GST Council’s recent decision to slash tax on two-wheelers up to 350 cc from 28% to 18%.

Price Relief Across Line-up

This tax rationalisation has translated into substantial savings for customers, with ex-showroom price cuts ranging from 5,672 to 18,887 depending on the model. Popular scooters like the Honda Activa 110 now get a relief of up to 7,874, while motorcycles such as the CB350 series deliver the highest savings of nearly 19,000.

Also Read : Honda Amaze, City & Elevate get GST benefits of up to 96,000

Model-wise GST Benefits (Ex-showroom Delhi):

Activa 110: Up to 7,874

Dio 110: Up to 7,157

Activa 125: Up to 8,259

Dio 125: Up to 8,042

Shine 100: Up to 5,672

Shine 100 DX: Up to 6,256

Livo 110: Up to 7,165

Shine 125: Up to 7,443

SP125: Up to 8,447

CB125 Hornet: Up to 9,229

Unicorn: Up to 9,948

SP160: Up to 10,635

Hornet 2.0: Up to 13,026

NX200: Up to 13,978

CB350 H’ness: Up to 18,598

CB350RS: Up to 18,857

CB350: Up to 18,887

Honda’s Perspective

Speaking on the development, Yogesh Mathur, Director – Sales & Marketing at HMSI, said, “We welcome the Indian government’s GST reform. This initiative will improve personal mobility, boost affordability, and support the entire value chain, from customers to dealers and suppliers. With the festive season approaching, this step will further expand our reach in both urban and rural markets."

While HMSI has confirmed passing on the full benefit across its commuter and scooter range, the company is also evaluating the impact of the new 40% GST slab on its premium motorcycle portfolio to maintain a balanced approach for customers.

Also Read : Honda Elevate updated with new interior colour, grille option

What It Means for Buyers

For buyers, this means more accessible mobility solutions at a time when personal transportation continues to be a priority. Honda will also carry out dedicated outreach programmes to help customers understand the exact price reduction on different models at dealerships.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 11 Sept 2025, 12:18 pm IST
TAGS: Honda

