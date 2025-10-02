Honda Motorcycle & Scooter overtakes TVS, 5.68 lakh units sold in September

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and TVS Motor Company, two of the country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, posted encouraging sales results in September 2025. While Honda got ahead of TVS in volumes with more than 5.68 lakh units sold, TVS impressed with its record-breaking quarterly performance that highlighted consistent growth across two-wheelers, EVs and exports. The contrasting numbers underline a competitive landscape where Honda continues to bank on scale, while TVS gains momentum with diversification and strong overseas traction.

Honda September sales performance

Honda clocked 5,68,164 units in total sales last month, comprising 5,05,693 units in the domestic market and 62,471 units in exports. The company reported a 6 per cent month-on-month growth compared to August 2025, highlighting steady demand in both urban and rural markets.

For the Year-to-Date (April–September FY26), Honda’s total sales stood at 29,91,024 units, with domestic sales at 26,79,507 units and exports at 3,11,517 units.

TVS registers record-breaking quarter

TVS Motor Company set a new benchmark with its highest-ever quarterly sales at 15.07 lakh units in Q2FY26. Two-wheelers rose by 22 per cent to 14.54 lakh units, up from 11.90 lakh units a year earlier. Exports grew 30 per cent to 4 lakh units.

The bikemaker sold 5,41,064 units in September 2025, marking a 12 per cent year-on-year growth over 4,82,495 units in September 2024. Here is a breakdown of TVS' September sales numbers:

Two-wheelers: 5,23,923 units (11 per cent growth)

Motorcycles: 2,49,621 units (9 per cent growth)

Scooters: 2,18,928 units (17 per cent growth)

Electric vehicles: 31,266 units (8 per cent growth), though supply chain challenges remain due to magnet availability.

Exports: 1,22,108 units (10 per cent growth)

Honda and TVS: Key takeaways

Honda stayed ahead of TVS in monthly sales, but TVS displayed stronger year-on-year and quarterly growth. Honda is relying heavily on its scooter portfolio, while TVS has diversified gains across motorcycles, scooters and EVs. The festive season will be crucial in determining whether Honda can maintain its monthly lead or if TVS will close the gap further.

