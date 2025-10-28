Honda CB1000GT leaked: Sport touring version of CB1000 Hornet

Honda is set to add a new model to its range of big-bikes by uniting the aggression of a naked streetfighter and the comfort of a tourer for long distances. The soon-to-be-launched Honda CB1000GT, which will be derived from the CB1000 Hornet, is likely to debut officially at EICMA 2025. However, early homologation filings from Australia have revealed the name, a few specifications, and first images, giving us a fair sense of what’s coming.

This new sport-tourer aims to bridge the gap between performance and practicality, giving riders the flexibility to carve corners on a Sunday morning and cover long highway stretches the next day.

Honda CB1000GT: Design and ergonomics

At first glance, the CB1000GT carries over the Hornet’s muscular stance but wraps it in a more mature, long-distance silhouette. It gets a partial fairing that extends forward from the fuel tank, offering some wind protection without going full sport-touring bulk. The engine and the four exhaust headers remain proudly exposed, maintaining the Hornet’s raw visual appeal.

The GT features a taller windscreen, handguards, and a center stand, along with thicker seats for both rider and pillion, which suggest a strong touring intent. The rider's footpegs are slightly forward, but the pillion's pegs are more laid-back for greater comfort on longer journeys.

The headlight styling looks to follow in the Hornet's LED headlamp, but with cleaner side panels and a more integrated fairing design. The rear tail section is cutaway and mildly upswept, perhaps different from the flat tail of the retro CB1000F, suggesting a unique subframe design.

Honda CB1000GT: Hardware

Structurally, the main frame appears identical to the Hornet’s, which means it retains the lightweight and rigid chassis setup that’s already proven itself in performance handling. The GT also sports dual Nissin radial-mount four-piston front calipers, the same found on the non-SP Hornet, and likely a single-piston Nissin unit at the rear.

Suspension is set with greater travel, implying improved ride compliance over poor surfaces, a necessity for touring. A quickshifter is evident on the left in the homologation photos, along with a lightly raised handlebar, aiding comfort and control. Honda seems to have also prepared the GT for touring accessories, with attachment points for panniers subtly visible under the tail section.

Honda CB1000GT: Engine and specifications

Powering the CB1000GT is the familiar 999cc inline-four engine, tuned to produce 147.5 hp at 11,000 rpm, a figure that sits between the Hornet’s standard and SP versions. Though slightly lower than the SP's 155 hp, the GT's setting probably focuses on mid-range torque and more gentle delivery for long-term comfort.

The wheelbase measures 57.7 inches, about 0.4 inches longer than the Hornet’s, hinting at subtle geometry changes for added stability. It’s also wider at 36.6 inches, thanks to the fairing and guards, and about 30 pounds heavier, bringing its curb weight close to 500 pounds (approx. 227 kg).

Torque numbers haven’t been confirmed yet, but Honda’s tuning approach for its sport-tourers typically balances tractability with top-end punch, making the GT as capable on winding roads as on open highways.

Honda CB1000GT: Features

Beyond the mechanical details, the CB1000GT seems designed for riders who want the Hornet’s lively dynamics without compromising comfort on longer journeys. Expect adjustable suspension, a fully digital TFT display with smartphone connectivity, multiple riding modes, and possibly cruise control, features that are becoming standard in Honda’s big-bike range.

Given its positioning, the CB1000GT could go up against the likes of the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+, BMW F 900 XR, and Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX once it enters production.

Honda has not yet released pricing or launch dates, but its appearance at EICMA will be a key milestone in the company's new drive towards premium, practical motorcycles that blend technology, performance, and usability in one attractive bundle.

