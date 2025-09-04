Royal Enfield to Triumph: 5 premium bikes that will cost more after GST update

The Indian government recently announced a revised GST structure that will make bikes above 350 cc attract an increased 40 per cent GST rate, up from the previous 28 per cent rate. Items that attract these hiked GST rates are being referred to as “sin goods" by the Indian government. However, this tax will be implemented from 22nd September.

On the other hand, smaller bikes with engine displacements equal to or below 350 cc will have GST rate cuts from the current 28 per cent to the proposed 18 per cent.

In short, the most sought-after premium bikes will become more expensive than ever. Before you head to the showroom, here are five popular motorcycles in India that will cost you a pretty penny to own after the new GST on bikes.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

The Himalayan 450 is one of the bestselling ADVs. This feature-loaded bike is known for its suitable mechanical setup for touring and off-roading, which translates to a good riding experience. It is also a successor to the Himalayan 411 and has been a hit since it entered the Indian market.

The Himalayan 450 houses a 452 cc, liquid-cooled motor which generates 39 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. The prices start from ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Harley Davidson X440:

This is the entry-level Harley Davidson bike in India, and it’s the first bike to roll out under the Harley-Hero partnership. The X440 offers decent road presence, good ride quality and an addictive exhaust note with a torquey engine.

Powering this roadster is a 440 cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that churns out 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. It starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.40 lakh.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z:

The Pulsar NS400Z gets a 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that now produces 43 bhp (up from the previous model’s 40 bhp) and 35 Nm of torque. This engine also powers the Bajaj Dominar 400. With these credentials, Bajaj officially claims that the NS400Z is the most powerful and expensive Pulsar in the lineup.

It gets a decent feature list, too. However, the most impressive thing about the Pulsar NS400Z is its price tag. It is the most affordable motorcycle in its segment with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.92 lakh.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X:

The Scrambler 400 X is one of the bestselling bikes from Triumph, powered by a 398.15 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which is tuned to produce a peak power of 39.5 bhp and a peak torque of 37.5 Nm.

It incorporates a design borrowed from the larger Scramblers, which sets the bike apart from the crowd. Plus, the Scrambler 400 X has a strong road presence and impressive ground clearance, enabling the bike to tackle our challenging Indian roads with ease.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 is available from ₹2.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM 390 Duke:

Like its other direct competitors in the 400 cc segment, the KTM 390 Duke is powered by a 398.63 cc, liquid-cooled engine that unleashes 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of torque.

The 390 Duke is best for those who are performance lovers. Not only that, it can be a good daily bike. This streetfighter is primarily known for its performance, handling, and features.

The 390 Duke’s ex-showroom price starts at ₹2.95 lakh.

Market outlook:

The new GST structure will come into effect from September 22, 2025. Two-wheelers with an engine capacity below 350 cc will have their GST rates slashed from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. This will provide relief to Indian buyers, because two-wheelers below 350 cc are the most sold models in the country.

However, bikes above 350 cc will attract a hefty 40 per cent GST rate, which the Indian government is calling sin tax. It will primarily impact manufacturers such as Royal Enfield and Harley-Davidson, as they sell a wide range of bikes above 350 cc.

