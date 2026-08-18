Hero MotoCorp patents new dual-sport motorcycle, could bring back Impulse name

Hero MotoCorp appears to be working on another dual-purpose motorcycle, with a new design patent filed in India hinting at a smaller and slimmer model than the existing Xpulse range. While the company has not confirmed any production plans, the design has sparked speculation that Hero could revive the Impulse name for its new dual-sport motorcycle.

The motorcycle shown in the patent drawings features a fairly simple, rugged design with a slim fuel tank, raised front mudguard, high-mounted exhaust and spoke wheels. The overall silhouette has some similarities with the original Hero Impulse, which was sold in India as a 150 cc dual-purpose motorcycle before being discontinued. The new motorcycle also borrows several styling elements from Hero's current range. The tail-lamp appears similar to the unit used on the Xtreme 125R and Xpulse 210, while the headlamp design resembles that of the Xtreme 160R and the discontinued Passion Pro Xtec.

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Hero Impulse comeback on the cards?

The patent drawings indicate that the motorcycle could use an air-cooled engine, with no visible oil cooler. This suggests a smaller powerplant, potentially in the 150-200 cc range. That would place it below the upcoming Xpulse 421 and potentially alongside, or slightly below, the existing Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 210 in Hero's portfolio.

Interestingly, the drawings show a kickstarter, along with what appears to be a carburettor setup. A carburettor-equipped motorcycle is unlikely to meet India's current emission requirements, raising the possibility that the specific version shown in the patent could be intended for export markets. However, the design also includes features such as a front number plate mount and a saree guard, suggesting that Hero could be considering an India-specific version as well.

The motorcycle is expected to feature long-travel suspension, with a telescopic fork at the front and monoshock at the rear. Disc brakes are visible at both ends, further underlining its dual-sport positioning. There should be dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer which should be switchable.

For now, it is too early to confirm whether Hero will actually launch this motorcycle in India or whether it will carry the Impulse name. A design patent does not necessarily indicate an imminent production model. Hero is also preparing the production-spec Xpulse 421, which is expected to make its official debut at EICMA 2026.

If brought to production, however, a lightweight, smaller-capacity dual-sport motorcycle could give Hero another entry point into the growing adventure and off-road motorcycle space, while also giving the Impulse name a possible second innings.

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