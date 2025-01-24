Ducati DesertX Discovery teased ahead of launch

Ducati DesertX Discovery is all-set to launch in the Indian market. The manufacturer has released a new teaser for the motorcycle on its social media handles. The DesertX Discovery will sit between the standard and the Rally version. It is expected to be priced around ₹21 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the cosmetic changes done to the Ducati DesertX Discovery?

The DesertX Discovery features a distinctive new color scheme, combining black and Ducati Red, along with updated decals. These decals are designed for easy replacement in the event of a fall. According to Ducati, the DesertX Discovery is intended to be more versatile and customizable, offering a range of factory-installed options.

What is different with the Ducati DesertX Discovery?

A touring windscreen is available that minimizes wind blast during rides, thereby alleviating rider fatigue. Additionally, the Discovery variant is equipped with turn-by-turn navigation, which remains valid for a period of five years. Following this duration, customers will be required to renew the service through Ducati.

Ducati DesertX Discovery is made to go touring. Ducati says that it is more versatile than the standard version.

The water pump and fuel tank are encased within a bull bar to provide protection in the event of a motorcycle fall. Moreover, the Discovery variant of the Ducati comes with a bash plate to shield the engine from potential damage. A radiator guard is also incorporated to defend against debris during off-road excursions. Lastly, there is a center stand that comes in handy while parking and assists in repairing a puncture if necessary.

Designed for touring, the motorcycle includes aluminium cases and a subframe. It is also equipped with heated grips, which enhance comfort during winter rides.

What are the engine specifications of the Ducati DesertX Discovery?

The DesertX Discovery is equipped with the identical 937 cc Testastretta engine, producing 108 bhp of maximum power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift, which enables quick up and downshifts, along with a slipper clutch. The service intervals are scheduled at 15,000 km or 24 months, whichever comes first.

