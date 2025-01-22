HT Auto
Is It Time For A New Ducati Panigale V4 In India? Manufacturer Teases The Bike On X

Is it time for a new Ducati Panigale V4 in India? Manufacturer teases the bike on X

By: HT Auto
22 Jan 2025, 17:56 PM
  • The 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 is set to launch with a 1,103cc engine producing 214 bhp.
Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati has published a teaser recently on the social media platform, X. (Ducati )
Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati has published a teaser recently on the social media platform, X.

Ducati India has teased the upcoming seventh generation of the Panigale V4 on social media platforms. The upcoming Panigale V4 promises modern technology, improved performance and enhanced ergonomics for motorcycle enthusiasts. The bike has already been unveiled in the global markets, it gets a revised fairing that helps improve the aerodynamic resistance by 4 per cent. Here’s a detailed look at what the upcoming Ducati Panigale V4 brings to the table.

Ducati Panigale V4: Engine

The 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 is powered by a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine which is now compliant with Euro5+ regulations. It produces 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. The engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a quick-shifter.

Ducati Panigale V4: Ergonomics

The ergonomics have been revised for improved rider comfort. The fuel tank has been redesigned to provide more space and the footrests have been repositioned 10 mm inwards. This change enhances ground clearance and allows for a more compact riding posture.

Also Read : Ducati to launch 14 motorcycles, expand footprint across India in 2025. Check details

Ducati Panigale V4: Chassis and swingarm

The Panigale V4 features updates to its chassis, including a lighter front frame, which is 3.47 kg lighter than the previous version. The motorcycle now has a hollow double-sided swingarm, designed to improve stiffness and reduce weight. The swingarm also allows the silencer to remain positioned under the engine.

Ducati Panigale V4: Suspension and braking

The suspension system comprises third-generation electronically controlled Öhlins NPX/TTX units which offer improved hydraulic valve speed for better performance. Braking is managed by lighter Brembo Hypure front brake callipers and a Race eCBS system developed in collaboration with Bosch for enhanced precision.

Also Read : Ducati Diavel V4 gets a refresh with a new Black Roadster livery. Feast your eyes with the bolder look

Ducati Panigale V4: Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO)

The bike includes the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) which is a system with over 70 sensors that measure real-time forces and load distribution. The system integrates data from the IMU inertial platform to optimise handling.

Ducati Panigale V4: Features

The Panigale V4 comes with a range of electronic controls, including Ducati Traction Control DVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control DVO, Ducati Power Launch DVO, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. The updated quick-shifter system offers better gear-shift accuracy with reduced travel.

Ducati Panigale V4: Dashboard

The new 6.9-inch dashboard uses ‘Optical Bonding’ technology for better visibility in various lighting conditions. The dashboard includes a track display that shows additional data such as G-forces, power and torque output and lean angles.

Further details including pricing and availability are expected to be announced soon.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2025, 17:56 PM IST
Ducati Panigale V4

