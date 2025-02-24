HT Auto
CFMoto may re-enter India, likely to launch 450MT and 675 SR-R

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2025, 14:57 PM
  • Despite launching promising 300 cc and 650 cc motorcycles, things didn't go well during CFMoto's first innings in India.
2024 CFMoto 450MT
The CFMoto 450MT could come as a major threat to Royal Enfield Himalayan.
2024 CFMoto 450MT
The CFMoto 450MT could come as a major threat to Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto is mulling the idea of re-entering the Indian market in 2025. The two-wheeler manufacturer is currently having discussions with a new distributor in India and planning to set up a comprehensive sales and service network in the country. In its second innings in the Indian market, CFMoto aims to introduce a stronger portfolio compared to the first time.

CFMoto launched multiple motorcycles in the 650 cc segment of the Indian two-wheeler market a few years ago. The products included Chinese OEM had engines similar to the Kawasaki 650 range of models, offering similar performance but at a lower price tag. CFMoto also launched 300 cc motorcycles, which was a popular category at that time. Some of the motorcycles the company launched in India at that time were the 300NK and the 650GT.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Despite launching promising motorcycles, things didn't go well during the company's first innings in India. Along with limited sales and service networks, the lack of brand knowledge among Indian consumers too resulted in the withdrawal of CFMoto in the country.

CFMoto could bring Royal Enfield Himalayan challenger 450MT to India

Now, with the Indian two-wheeler market evolving drastically and with demands for premium and high-performance motorcycles ramping up rapidly, CFMoto aims to re-launch itself in the country. The auto company is planning to re-enter the market with models like the 450MT adventure motorcycle., which would be competing with the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The CFMoto 450MT would challenge the latter with its 449.5 cc parallel-twin engine, 220 mm ground clearance, adjustable KYB suspension, traction control, tubeless wire-spoke wheels and more. If CFMoto manages to price the 450MT competitively in India, it 450MT could spearhead the re-entry successfully. Besides the CFMoto 450MT, the auto company may also bring the new 657 cc range of bikes such as the 675 SR-R.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2025, 14:57 PM IST
TAGS: CFMoto Royal Enfield Himalayan CFMoto 450MT 450 MT Himalayan Royal Enfield

