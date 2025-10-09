Aprilia RSV4 X-GP sold out globally within 14 days

Aprilia ’s latest track-exclusive superbike, the RSV4 X -GP, has achieved instant global success, selling out all 30 units in just 14 days. The limited-edition motorcycle, produced by Aprilia’s Noale Racing Department, marks the 10th anniversary of the brand’s RS-GP debut in MotoGP.

Unveiled during the Catalunya Grand Prix, the RSV4 X-GP immediately captivated collectors and performance enthusiasts worldwide. Buyers from Europe, the UAE, Australia, Malaysia, and the United States quickly snapped up every available unit. According to Aprilia, booking requests far exceeded the production run within the first weekend of its reveal in Barcelona.

Also Read : Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e launched with MotoGP colours at ₹1.23 lakh

This overwhelming response highlights the growing international recognition of the ‘X’ brand, which has built a reputation for combining exclusivity with cutting-edge racing technology.

“The RSV4 X-GP redefines what a factory-derived motorcycle can be," Aprilia stated, emphasising its commitment to pushing the limits of innovation and performance.

Designed to celebrate MotoGP heritage

The RSV4 X-GP was created as a tribute to a decade of Aprilia’s MotoGP presence, drawing direct inspiration from the RS-GP prototype. It carries the official MotoGP team livery and incorporates aerodynamic solutions usually reserved for racing machines, such as leg and tail wings for improved downforce and stability.

Related watch: Here is what the Aprilia RS 457 sounds like

Technical highlights

Under the fairing, the RSV4 X-GP is powered by a 999 cc V4 engine tuned to deliver a staggering 238 bhp, making it the most powerful RSV4 ever built. The motorcycle weighs just 165 kg, resulting in an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 1.44 bhp/kg, which translates to lightning-fast acceleration and unmatched agility on track.

A structural carbon fibre seat support replaces traditional metal subframes, contributing to reduced weight while improving rigidity. This combination ensures better handling, especially at racing speeds. The inclusion of MotoGP-style aerodynamic components like leg and tail wings, a first for any factory-derived motorcycle, further boosts downforce and precision during cornering.

Below is a look at the specifications of the RSV4 X-GP:

Specification Detail Engine Output 238 bhp Weight 165 kg Power-to-Weight Ratio 1.44 bhp/kg Special Features Leg and tail wings, structural carbon seat support Production Units 30 (limited edition) Purpose Track-only Launch Venue Catalunya Grand Prix, Spain

The RSV4 X-GP is also the first factory-derived motorcycle in the world to use leg and tail wings, a feature drawn directly from Aprilia’s MotoGP racer. Additionally, the structural carbon seat support reduces overall weight while enhancing rigidity and control, contributing to an unprecedented riding experience.

A milestone for the ‘X’ brand

Since the debut of the first RSV4 X in 2019, Aprilia’s “X" brand has consistently set new standards in the world of factory-derivative motorcycles. The rapid sell-out of the RSV4 X-GP reinforces Aprilia’s stature as a leader in the global high-performance motorcycle segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: