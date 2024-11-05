Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition: Rear-entertainment displays and what else?

The ‘Xplorer Edition’ brings a rugged and outlandish look to the Aircross SUV with additional styling elements. These include hood garnishes and body decals on the rear doors and C-pillars with Khakhi-coloured inserts giving it a refreshed look. These additions contribute to a more visually striking SUV that captures the essence of an 'explorer'.

Citroen has also worked on creating a more immersive cabin experience for the Aircross Xplorer Edition. The manufacturer has included accessories such as footwell lighting and illuminated sill plates that add a touch of premiumness and are also useful in low-light conditions. These accessories also elevate the overall ambience of the SUV.

Safety and convenience have also been given priority for this new edition of the Aircross. A dashcam has now been included to make the passengers feel protected. This camera can capture real-time footage of the road, providing added security for the people inside. It can serve as valuable evidence in case of accidents or incidents.

Opt for the more expensive optional package and the Xplorer Edition will include a rear-seat entertainment system and a dual-port adaptor to enhance passenger comfort, especially for long trips. This option is in line with the requirements of families and travellers who value in-car entertainment. It helps in making the journey more enjoyable for rear-seat passengers.

5 Package options

There are two packages offered by the manufacturer for this new edition of the Aircross. These include a ‘Standard’ and an ‘Optional’ package allowing customers to choose features based on their preferences and budgets. The ‘Standard’ package has been priced at ₹24,000 and includes the core aesthetic upgrades whereas the ‘Optional’ package which comes in at ₹51,700 offers more advanced features including the rear seat entertainment system. This kind of flexibility allows the customer to tailor their vehicle to suit their needs without burning a hole in their pockets.

Other features of the SUV also include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control and steering-mounted controls.