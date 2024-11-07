Xtreme 250R to Flying Flea C6: India-bound motorcycles steal show at EICMA 2024

The EICMA is one of the biggest automotive events where global two-wheeler manufacturers showcase and launch their products. The EICMA 2024 is no different as several two-wheeler giants introduced their respective products at the event. India is a major player in the global two-wheeler market and there were several Indian two-wheeler manufacturers present at this year's EICMA. Hence, several motorcycles and electric bikes showcased at the event are bound to launch in India.

1 Hero Xtreme 250R Hero MotoCorp took the wraps off the new Xtreme 250R at the EICMA 2024, which is the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest and biggest streetfighter motorcycle yet. The new Hero Xtreme 250R made its debut alongside the new-generation XPulse 210, Karizma XMR 250, Vida Z and many more offerings from the brand. The Hero Xtreme 250R traces its origins to the EICMA 2023 and was originally revealed as the Hero Xtunt 2.5R concept at the same motorcycle show last year. Powering the bike is a new 250 cc DOHC, four-valve engine placed into the trellis frame and tuned to produce 29.5 bhp peak power and 25 Nm of peak torque. The engine mated to a six-speed gearbox.

2 Hero Karizma XMR 250 Hero MotoCorp took the wraps off the bigger and more powerful Karizma XMR 250 at the EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. The new Hero Karizma XMR 250 is the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's latest quarter-litre motorcycle and builds on the Karizma XMR 210 that was launched in India in August last year. If the Karizma XMR 210 was the more urban-friendly sporty offering, the new Karizma XMR 250 dials up the sporty quotient with sharper styling and a bigger engine. Powering the Hero Karizma XMR 250 is the newly developed 250 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC engine tuned for 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

3 Hero XPulse 210 The new-generation Hero XPulse 210 has made its debut at the 2024 EICMA Motorcycle Show. The all-new Hero XPulse 210 adventure motorcycle comes as a step up from the current Hero XPulse 200 4V. The adventure bike comes with a comprehensive upgrade. The new Hero XPulse 210 packs a new frame and a bigger and more powerful powertrain alongside new styling and more advanced electronics than its predecessor. The new XPulse 210 gets power from a bigger 210 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine tuned to pump out 24.5 bhp power and 20.4 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

4 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 is one of the major unveilings at the EICMA 2024. This comes as the first-ever electric motorcycle from the Royal Enfield, as well as it debuted the new EV sub-brand of the auto company, which is christened Flying Flea. The Royal Enfield Flying Flea is a retro-themed electric motorcycle that draws inspiration from the original Flying Flea motorcycle from World War 2. It is slated to go on sale in the European market first and later in the Indian market.

5 2025 KTM 390 Adventure The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was also unveiled at EICMA 2024. The adventure motorcycle is slated to launch in India soon. It comes with a completely overhauled appearance thanks to the rally-style front fairing, horseshoe LED daytime running lights with stacked projector headlamps, a new colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity etc. Based on a stiffer new steel trellis chassis, the new KTM 390 Adventure adventure motorcycle draws power from a bigger 399 cc liquid-cooled LC4c engine carried over from the new-generation 390 Duke. This engine generates 45.3 bhp power and 39.5 Nm torque. The bike gets a six-speed gearbox.

6 Ultraviolette Concept X Ultraviolette Concept X is an electric adventure motorcycle based on the current Ultraviolette F77 platform but takes a more versatile approach with changes to the design. It gets an upright rider stance, a single-piece handlebar setup, a tall fender, a revised rake, tank extensions, an exposed battery pack with a crash protector, a belly guard, a narrow single-piece seat, and a tall tail section with pannier mounts. The specifications and overall features of the Concept X have not been revealed. Expect it to share the specifications with the current F77 Mach 2.

7 New Hero Mavrick 440 Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the updated version of its biggest motorcycle, the Mavrick 440 at the EICMA 2024. It is expected to launch soon. The updated Hero Mavrick 440 has received a new colour option along with golden upside-down forks which add to the visual mass of the bike. Moreover, the bland-looking LCD console has been replaced by a TFT screen seemingly borrowed from the Harley-Davidson X440. The kerb weight of the motorcycle has gone down from 191 kg to 189 kg. The technical specifications of the bike remain unchanged, which means it continues to be powered by a 440 cc, air/oil-cooled engine that produces 27 bhp power and 36 Nm torque.

8 BMW F 450 GS Concept BMW Motorrad took the wraps off its new F 450 GS Concept at EICMA 2024, previewing its next small-capacity adventure motorcycle. The new BMW F 450 GS Concept mimics the flagship BMW R 1300 GS in terms of design and previews a new twin-cylinder adventure motorcycle from the German premium two-wheeler manufacturer company. Upon launch, the production version of this concept motorcycle will be positioned between the BMW G 310 GS and the BMW F 800/900 motorcycles in the brand’s portfolio. Expect it to be launched in India in 2025 or 2026.

9 Vida Z Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the Vida Z at the EICMA 2024, which is the next electric scooter under the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's Vida sub-brand which is dedicated to electric two-wheelers. The Vida Z shares its design philosophy with the Vida V1, which was the company's first-ever EV. The Vida Z is going to be the next major launch under the Vida sub-brand and it will come powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). Built on a modular architecture, the Vida Z electric scooter will come available with a range of battery packs, ranging between 2.2 kWh and 4.4 kWh. Hero MotoCorp has not revealed any details regarding the range and other specifications of the Vida Z electric scooter. Expect it to launch in the second half of 2025.

10 Aprilia Tuono 457 Aprilia Tuono 457 was showcased at the EICMA 2024 in Milan, as the naked streetfighter iteration of Aprilia RS 457, which debuted last year. The naked streetfighter borrows the engine, frame, cycle parts and electronics from its sportsbike sibling RS 457. Aprilia claims the Tuono 457 comes with a better power-to-weight ratio compared to the RS 457. The Aprilia Tuono 457 carries over the 457 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox. It churns out the same 47.6 bhp power and 43.5 Nm torque.

