Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree

Aprilia Racing has unveiled the RSV4 X-GP, a special-edition superbike developed with its expertise in premier-class motorcycle racing. The model, showcased at the Catalunya Grand Prix, marks the 10th anniversary of Aprilia’s RS-GP debut in MotoGP and joins the brand’s exclusive “X" series of track-focused machines. Limited to just 30 worldwide, the superbike is based closely on the current RS-GP25 racing prototype.

The RSV4 X-GP is the fifth model to bear Aprilia Racing’s “X" badging, following the RSV4 X (2019), Tuono X (2020), RSV4 X Trenta (2022), and RSV4 X ex3ma (2024).

Aprilia RSV4 X-GP: MotoGP aerodynamics

The Aprilia RSV4 X-GP features MotoGP-derived aero elements such as winglets mounted on the tail section and under the seat

The RSV4 X-GP’s aerodynamics are so heavily derived from the prototype, it almost feels too good to be road-legal. The motorcycle not only features the standard winglets on the front fairing, but also leg and tail wings. Fitted on top of the tail section and under the seat, these are said to add aerodynamic load when braking and cornering. The side fairings feature another aero element designed for ground effect. When the rider leans into a corner, these work to decrease the air pressure between the ground and the fairing, creating more downforce.

Aprilia Racing claims that, when compared to the production-spec RSV4, the X-GP makes five times the vertical load of air pressure on the straights, and three times the same when leaned over.

The bike’s rear subframe is made from carbon fibre in a “sandwich structure type" composition to help reduce weight while maintaining rigidity, further enhancing race-like handling and grip feedback. The sub-frame and all the fairings are manufactured in the same process by PAN Compositi, the same supplier used for Aprilia’s MotoGP machines.

Aprilia RSV4 X-GP: Performance upgrades

The RSV4 X-GP derives its power from the standard model’s 1,099 cc 65° V4 engine, but it has been tuned by Aprilia Racing to deliver 238 hp at 13,750 rpm and 131 Nm of torque at 11,750 rpm (crankshaft). This gives it 18 bhp boost over the standard RSV4 Factory 1100.

To attain this performance, Aprilia increased the engine’s compression ratio, added a Sprint Filter racing air filter, replaced the wet clutch with an STM dry clutch, and fitted a MotoGP-replica titanium SC Project exhaust system. The RSV4 X-GP further features a WSBK-derived Aprilia Racing APX ECU, with fully adjustable electronic parameters including traction control, engine braking, and power delivery for each gear.

Aprilia RSV4 X-GP: Racing-derived chassis and hardware

The superbike is built around a double-cradle aluminium frame paired with fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension units, including pressurised front forks. It rides on Marchesini forged magnesium wheels fitted with Pirelli World Superbike slick tyres. These are equipped with Brembo GP4-MS monobloc calipers at the front with Z04 pads and 5.5" DP 330 “T Drive" brake discs. The rear caliper is nickel-plated. Additional components include billet aluminium elements such as the adjustable clutch lever, brake lever guards, fuel cap, and the steering plate with the production number.

Aprilia RSV4 X-GP: Limited production and pricing

The RSV4 X-GP is priced at €90,000 or ₹ 93.03 lakh

Aprilia will only make 30 units of the RSV4 X-GP worldwide, each priced at €90,000 ( ₹93.03 lakh). Bookings are open online via Aprilia’s Factory Works programme, and buyers can collect their bikes directly from Aprilia Racing, with a trip to the Noale racing department thrown in as a treat. Each unit will be delivered with a Yashi laptop preloaded with ECU management software, tyre warmers, paddock stands, a floor mat, and a dedicated NFT-based certificate of authenticity.

