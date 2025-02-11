Both the electric motorcycles were launched at introductory pricing
Now, the introductory price offer is ending on February 11
Wirth the introductory offer ending, pricing of these two Ola electric bikes will be hiked from February 12
The Roadster X range is priced between ₹75,000 and ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), depending on three variants
Post February 11, the range will be priced between ₹90,000 and ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants
The Ola Roadster X+ electric bike range too will be costlier by ₹15,000 each
The Ola Roadster X+ is available in two variants and is currently priced between ₹1.05 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh (ex-showroom)
From February 12, it will be priced between ₹1.20 lakh and ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
Deliveries for the e-bike is expected to start from next month