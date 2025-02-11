Ola Electric launched the Roadster X and Roadster X+ in India few days back

Published Feb 11, 2025

Both the electric motorcycles were launched at introductory pricing

Now, the introductory price offer is ending on February 11

Wirth the introductory offer ending, pricing of these two Ola electric bikes will be hiked from February 12

The Roadster X range is priced between 75,000 and 95,000 (ex-showroom), depending on three variants

Post February 11, the range will be priced between 90,000 and 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants

The Ola Roadster X+ electric bike range too will be costlier by 15,000 each

The Ola Roadster X+ is available in two variants and is currently priced between 1.05 lakh and 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

From February 12, it will be priced between 1.20 lakh and 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Deliveries for the e-bike is expected to start from next month
