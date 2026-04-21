After Bajaj Dominar 400, NS400Z now also switches to a 350cc engine

Bajaj Auto has rolled out a 350cc version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z , replacing the earlier 400cc engine. This comes soon after a similar update to the Bajaj Dominar 400 .

NS400Z joins Dominar 400, Speed T4, and 390 Duke

This isn’t happening in isolation. Triumph Motorcycles has already moved in this direction with bikes like the Triumph Speed 400 and its derivatives. KTM as also followed suit with its 390 Duke and 390 Adventure.

On the NS400Z, the new engine makes 39.45 hp and 33.2 Nm. Bajaj hasn’t reworked the engine from scratch. Instead, it has kept the bore the same and reduced the stroke, effectively changing the displacement while retaining the base structure.

No change besides the downsized engine

Beyond the engine, there are no major changes. The bike continues with a 6-speed gearbox, assist and slipper clutch, and ride-by-wire throttle. It remains a liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve unit.

The feature set is unchanged as well. The NS400Z still gets four ride modes: Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-road, along with traction control and dual-channel ABS. The Bluetooth-enabled LCD console continues to offer navigation, call and message alerts, music controls, and a lap timer.

Hardware stays the same. You still get 43 mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking setup includes a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, with 17-inch tubeless tyres at both ends.

Also Read : Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: 350cc touring muscle or retro style at ₹2 lakh?

Prices remain unchanged

Other bits like LED projector headlamps, a digital cluster, USB charging, and connected switchgear are carried over unchanged. Pricing hasn’t been touched either. The NS400Z with the 350cc engine continues at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

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