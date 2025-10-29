2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and V2 S launched in India, priced from 19.11 lakh

Ducati India has launched the 2025 Panigale V2 and V2 S sports bikes in India, following the launch of the new Multistrada V2 with the flagship models from the Italian middleweight V-twin family. The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 has been launched at ₹19.11 lakh (ex-showroom), while the higher-spec V2 S gets listed at ₹ 21 .09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Touted as the first supersport from the Italian company to be “designed from scratch," Panigale V2 gets a generational update for the 2025 model year, bringing both cosmetic and feature changes alongside the new 890 cc V2 engine. Derived from the flag-bearing Panigale V4, the design has been tweaked for the more compact power unit. This makes for an even lesser front load with more lateral dynamics, reflected in the side fairing design.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2 / V2 S: At a glance

Category 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 / V2 S Launch Year 2025 Price (Ex-showroom, India) ₹ 19.11 lakh (Panigale V2), ₹ 21.09 lakh (Panigale V2 S) Engine 890 cc 90° V-twin, liquid-cooled Power Output 120 bhp @ 10,250 rpm Torque 93.3 Nm @ 8,250 rpm Transmission 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Chassis Cast aluminium monocoque frame using engine as stressed member Front Suspension 43 mm Marzocchi USD forks (V2) / Öhlins NIX 30 forks (V2 S), both fully adjustable Rear Suspension Kayaba monoshock (V2) / Öhlins monoshock (V2 S), fully adjustable Brakes (Front / Rear) 320 mm twin discs with Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers / 245 mm rear disc, 2-piston caliper Swingarm Type Double-sided aluminium Kerb Weight 179 kg (V2) / 176 kg (V2 S) Frame Weight 4 kg Riding Aids Multiple ride modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and engine brake control (expected) Global Price (Approx.) $15,995 (V2) / $18,995 (V2 S) Expected India Availability 2025

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Design updates

Ducati says the new Panigale V2 is the first supersport from the company to ever be designed from the ground up (Ducati)

The 2025 Panigale V2 continues to bear the characteristic twin-LED headlamp setup, which grows sharper with the latest update. The silhouette remains as aggressive as ever, defined by its sleek lines that lead to a sculpted fuel tank and an upswept tail section. The rear-end features new LED taillights with a mean-looking 2-1-2 underseat exhaust hanging below.

The riding triangle benefits from better ergonomics reflected in the seat and tank design, as well as the tweaked footpeg positioning. Ducati has further added new air ducts in the side fairings, which direct cool air to the rider’s legs for heat dissipation.

