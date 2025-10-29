HT Auto
2025 Ducati Panigale V2 And V2 S Launched In India, Prices Start From 19.11 Lakh

2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and V2 S launched in India, priced from 19.11 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2025, 15:46 pm
  • In spite of losing 35 bhp from the outgoing model, the 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 is 17 kg lighter and makes for improved rideability.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2
The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new 890 cc V-twin engine and fresh styling. Despite losing 35 bhp from the outgoing model, it is 17 kg lighter, allowing for similar lap times. (Ducati)
2025 Ducati Panigale V2
The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new 890 cc V-twin engine and fresh styling. Despite losing 35 bhp from the outgoing model, it is 17 kg lighter, allowing for similar lap times.
Ducati India has launched the 2025 Panigale V2 and V2 S sports bikes in India, following the launch of the new Multistrada V2 with the flagship models from the Italian middleweight V-twin family. The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 has been launched at 19.11 lakh (ex-showroom), while the higher-spec V2 S gets listed at 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Touted as the first supersport from the Italian company to be “designed from scratch," Panigale V2 gets a generational update for the 2025 model year, bringing both cosmetic and feature changes alongside the new 890 cc V2 engine. Derived from the flag-bearing Panigale V4, the design has been tweaked for the more compact power unit. This makes for an even lesser front load with more lateral dynamics, reflected in the side fairing design.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2 / V2 S: At a glance

Category2025 Ducati Panigale V2 / V2 S
Launch Year2025
Price (Ex-showroom, India) 19.11 lakh (Panigale V2), 21.09 lakh (Panigale V2 S)
Engine890 cc 90° V-twin, liquid-cooled
Power Output120 bhp @ 10,250 rpm
Torque93.3 Nm @ 8,250 rpm
Transmission6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS)
ChassisCast aluminium monocoque frame using engine as stressed member
Front Suspension43 mm Marzocchi USD forks (V2) / Öhlins NIX 30 forks (V2 S), both fully adjustable
Rear SuspensionKayaba monoshock (V2) / Öhlins monoshock (V2 S), fully adjustable
Brakes (Front / Rear)320 mm twin discs with Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers / 245 mm rear disc, 2-piston caliper
Swingarm TypeDouble-sided aluminium
Kerb Weight179 kg (V2) / 176 kg (V2 S)
Frame Weight4 kg
Riding AidsMultiple ride modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and engine brake control (expected)
Global Price (Approx.)$15,995 (V2) / $18,995 (V2 S)
Expected India Availability2025

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Design updates

2025 Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati says the new Panigale V2 is the first supersport from the company to ever be designed from the ground up (Ducati)
2025 Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati says the new Panigale V2 is the first supersport from the company to ever be designed from the ground up (Ducati)

The 2025 Panigale V2 continues to bear the characteristic twin-LED headlamp setup, which grows sharper with the latest update. The silhouette remains as aggressive as ever, defined by its sleek lines that lead to a sculpted fuel tank and an upswept tail section. The rear-end features new LED taillights with a mean-looking 2-1-2 underseat exhaust hanging below.

The riding triangle benefits from better ergonomics reflected in the seat and tank design, as well as the tweaked footpeg positioning. Ducati has further added new air ducts in the side fairings, which direct cool air to the rider’s legs for heat dissipation.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2025, 15:46 pm IST
TAGS: Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Ducati india sports bike

