Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet first ride review: Subtle changes make big difference

Back in 2022, Ultraviolette launched its first electric motorcycle in the Indian market. At first, everyone was a bit sceptical but Ultraviolette proved itself by making headlines because of various reasons. It has been eight months since the brand updated its F77 electric motorcycle with Mach 2 version. It was this time only when Ultraviolette also decided that they want to introduce another electric motorcycle to the Indian market. It is called F77 SuperStreet and as the name suggests it is based on the standard F77.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: What's new?

For the SuperStreet, Ultraviolette replaced the clip-on handlebar with a new single-piece unit. It now uses a new upper triple tree and risers as well. There is also a new wind deflector in the front that helps make the SuperStreet more aero-efficient than the standard F77.

Where the F77 uses clip-on handlebars, the SuperStreet uses a single-piece handlebar. Ultraviolette spent eight months developing the SuperStreet version of the F77. It was developed after the feedback that the company received.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: What are the changes?

Because of the new handlebar, the riding triangle has been changed significantly. The rider now sits more upright which means there is less pressure on the wrists, shoulders and arms. Ultraviolette says that they decided to incorporate the single-piece handlebar after the feedback they received from intersted customers who felt the riding position of the standard F77 was a bit too committed because of the clip-on handlebars.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Is it comfortable?

When compared to the standard F77, the SuperStreet is definitely more comfortable. This is because of the new riding triangle that does not put so much pressure on the body of the rider. It is fairly relaxed with a hint of sportiness in case the rider wants to have fun. The handlebar itself is 85 mm taller and 30 mm wider that helps in taking the weight off the rider.

Ultraviolette has not changed the positions of the footpegs so that the riding position still stays a bit aggressive.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Does it handle well?

Yes, the F77 SuperStreet is a corner carver just like the standard version. We got to ride the motorcycle on a go-kart track where it proved to be quite fun in corners. The new handlebar certainly provides enough leverage to the rider so that he or she can follow the line on the track. Ultraviolette has not made any changes to the suspension setup, they did try to retune it but eventually landed on the same suspension settings that are being offered on the F77. The rider can still feel the weight of the motorcycle when removing the stand and at parking speeds.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Are there any cosmetic changes?

Apart from the new handlebar and the wind deflector, the SuperStreet is identical to the F77. Yes, the only minor change that Ultraviolette did was raise up the instrument cluster which reduces glare significantly. It will be sold in four colours - Afterburner Yellow, Plasma Red, Cosmic Black and Stellar White.

The standard variant produces 36 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 90 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-100 kmph comes up in 7.8 seconds. The Recon variant produces 40 bhp and 100 Nm. 0-60 kmph comes up in 2.8 seconds while 100 kmph mark takes 7.7 seconds. Ultraviolette offers three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: How's the performance?

The performance of the F77 has always been impressive and I am happy to report that the SuperStreet carries the same hardware. So, the base variant delivers 36.2 bhp, 90 Nm and has an IDC-claimed range of 211 km. The Recon variant comes with a larger battery pack of 10.3 kWh with an impressive IDC range of 323 km. The electric motor is tuned for 40 bhp and 100 Nm. The throttle is very well-calibrated and does not feel jerky.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: What are the features?

The feature set of the F77 SuperStreet is identical to the F77. There are three levels of traction control, ABS modes, 9 levels of regen, LED lighting and there is also a 5-inch TFT screen with two display modes.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet shares its motor and battery pack with the F77. It uses a chain drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: What is the price?

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet's price is identical to the F77. So, the standard variant costs ₹2.99 lakh whereas the Recon variant is priced at ₹3.99 lakh. Both prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Verdict

After riding the F77 SuperStreet, it is quite evident that people were asking for a motorcycle that has more relaxed ergonomics. Considering that most of the time, the electric motorcycle is being ridden in the city, a relaxed riding triangle makes a huge difference. However, the ergonomics are still not lazy like a cruiser so when the rider wants, he or she can go corner carving. If you think, the the F77 was a bit too committed for you then you should definitely check out the SuperStreet version.

