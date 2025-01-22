HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: The Handsome Porsche Taycan Shown At Auto Expo 2025

In Pics: The handsome Porsche Taycan shown at Auto Expo 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2025, 16:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the new Porsche Taycan facelift gets subtle design refinements and improved efficiency.
porsche taycan
1/6
The new Porsche Taycan has been introduced in the Indian market with a nip and tuck at the Auto Expo 2025. It has been priced starting at 1.89 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to 2.52 crore (ex-showroom).
porsche taycan
The new Porsche Taycan has been introduced in the Indian market with a nip and tuck at the Auto Expo 2025. It has been priced starting at 1.89 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to 2.52 crore (ex-showroom).
porsche taycan
2/6
The Taycan is offered in two variants in India including a 4S and a Turbo. It measures 4,963 mm in length, 1,966 mm in width and 1,381 mm in height. There aren't many changes on the exterior of the car as compared to the ICE version.
porsche taycan
The Taycan is offered in two variants in India including a 4S and a Turbo. It measures 4,963 mm in length, 1,966 mm in width and 1,381 mm in height. There aren't many changes on the exterior of the car as compared to the ICE version.
porsche taycan
3/6
At the rear, the gets a flush spoiler which opens up at higher speeds to enhance downforce. The bumper gets flanked by airways near the wheel arches and a distinct LED tail lamp stretches across the rear width of the car. 
porsche taycan
At the rear, the gets a flush spoiler which opens up at higher speeds to enhance downforce. The bumper gets flanked by airways near the wheel arches and a distinct LED tail lamp stretches across the rear width of the car. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
BatteryCapacity Icon93.4 kwh Range Icon544 km
₹ 1.89 - 2.53 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.80 - 4.26 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
Engine Icon3995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
Engine Icon2894 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.27 - 1.93 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Panamera
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.70 - 2.34 Cr
Compare
View Offers
porsche taycan
4/6
Inside the cabin, the Taycan, just like the Macan EV can be specced up to have upto three displays including one for the driver's information, the other for infotainment and a third one for passenger entertainment. Additionally, the seats can also be equipped with leather-free upholstery options.
porsche taycan
Inside the cabin, the Taycan, just like the Macan EV can be specced up to have upto three displays including one for the driver's information, the other for infotainment and a third one for passenger entertainment. Additionally, the seats can also be equipped with leather-free upholstery options.
Porsche Taycan
5/6
 The facelifted Taycan has newly optimised aero alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres to enhance the range of the EV. The alloy wheels sizes on offer include 19-inch and 20-inch ones.
Porsche Taycan
 The facelifted Taycan has newly optimised aero alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres to enhance the range of the EV. The alloy wheels sizes on offer include 19-inch and 20-inch ones.
porsche taycan
6/6
The Taycan gets a battery pack which offers it a maximum range of up to 678 kilometres on a single charge. Talking about power, the 4S variant makes 510 bhp and the Turbo variant churns out 697 bhp.
porsche taycan
The Taycan gets a battery pack which offers it a maximum range of up to 678 kilometres on a single charge. Talking about power, the 4S variant makes 510 bhp and the Turbo variant churns out 697 bhp.
First Published Date: 22 Jan 2025, 16:14 PM IST
TAGS: porsche porsche taycan taycan electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.