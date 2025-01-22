In Pics: The handsome Porsche Taycan shown at Auto Expo 2025
- Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the new Porsche Taycan facelift gets subtle design refinements and improved efficiency.
The new Porsche Taycan has been introduced in the Indian market with a nip and tuck at the Auto Expo 2025. It has been priced starting at ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2.52 crore (ex-showroom).
The Taycan is offered in two variants in India including a 4S and a Turbo. It measures 4,963 mm in length, 1,966 mm in width and 1,381 mm in height. There aren't many changes on the exterior of the car as compared to the ICE version.
At the rear, the gets a flush spoiler which opens up at higher speeds to enhance downforce. The bumper gets flanked by airways near the wheel arches and a distinct LED tail lamp stretches across the rear width of the car.
Inside the cabin, the Taycan, just like the Macan EV can be specced up to have upto three displays including one for the driver's information, the other for infotainment and a third one for passenger entertainment. Additionally, the seats can also be equipped with leather-free upholstery options.
The facelifted Taycan has newly optimised aero alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres to enhance the range of the EV. The alloy wheels sizes on offer include 19-inch and 20-inch ones.
The Taycan gets a battery pack which offers it a maximum range of up to 678 kilometres on a single charge. Talking about power, the 4S variant makes 510 bhp and the Turbo variant churns out 697 bhp.
First Published Date: 22 Jan 2025, 16:14 PM IST
