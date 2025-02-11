In pics: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition unveiled, will get cosmetic changes

HT Auto
  • Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition will be a limited edition model. Only 100 units will be made.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition
1/11
Royal Enfield has unveiled the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition. It is a limited edition model that has been made in collaboration with Icon Motosports. 
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition
Royal Enfield has unveiled the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition. It is a limited edition model that has been made in collaboration with Icon Motosports. 
2/11
The motorcycle is priced at 4.25 lakh ex-showroom and the brand will make just 100 units out of which 25 units will be reserved for the Indian market. 
The motorcycle is priced at 4.25 lakh ex-showroom and the brand will make just 100 units out of which 25 units will be reserved for the Indian market. 
3/11
Royal Enfield says that the Icon Edition is a collector's model. It is finished in 3-tone colorway of race-inspired graphics and is fitted with unique special parts to match the custom build, including gold contrast cut rims, and blue colour shock springs. 
Royal Enfield says that the Icon Edition is a collector's model. It is finished in 3-tone colorway of race-inspired graphics and is fitted with unique special parts to match the custom build, including gold contrast cut rims, and blue colour shock springs. 

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition
4/11
A red seat with an integrated logo and bar-end mirrors further adds to its style quotient. Each motorcycle will come paired with a Slabtown Intercept RE jacket from the collaboration, designed by ICON. 
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition
A red seat with an integrated logo and bar-end mirrors further adds to its style quotient. Each motorcycle will come paired with a Slabtown Intercept RE jacket from the collaboration, designed by ICON. 
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition
5/11
The exclusive jacket is constructed of suede and textile, adorned with leather appliques and embroidery, adding to the collector’s appeal. 
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition
The exclusive jacket is constructed of suede and textile, adorned with leather appliques and embroidery, adding to the collector's appeal. 
6/11
To get a chance to buy the Icon Edition of the Shotgun 650, one must register in the Royal Enfield application and customers in other countries can go to the online website link. 
To get a chance to buy the Icon Edition of the Shotgun 650, one must register in the Royal Enfield application and customers in other countries can go to the online website link. 
7/11
The drop will go live on February 12, 2025, at 3 PM GMT. The first 25 customers to book in each region will be able to ride home, the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition.
The drop will go live on February 12, 2025, at 3 PM GMT. The first 25 customers to book in each region will be able to ride home, the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition.
8/11
Royal Enfield has not made any mechanical changes to the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition. The 648 cc parallel-twin engine uses a 270-degree crank and is air-oil cooled. 
Royal Enfield has not made any mechanical changes to the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition. The 648 cc parallel-twin engine uses a 270-degree crank and is air-oil cooled. 
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon EditionRoyal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition
9/11
It puts out 46 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and there is a slip-and-assist clutch on offer as well. 
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon EditionRoyal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition
It puts out 46 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and there is a slip-and-assist clutch on offer as well. 
10/11
Royal Enfield claims that the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition delivers a fuel economy of 22 kmpl. 
Royal Enfield claims that the Shotgun 650 Icon Edition delivers a fuel economy of 22 kmpl. 
11/11
Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer. Suspension duties are performed by upside down forks in the front and dual shocks at the rear. 
Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer. Suspension duties are performed by upside down forks in the front and dual shocks at the rear. 
