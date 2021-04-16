In Pics: Prince Philip’s Land Rover hearse revealed ahead of funeral 6 Photos . Updated: 16 Apr 2021, 06:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk Among Prince Philip's wishes was the use of this specially designed 4X4 Land Rover to drive his casket from the castle to St George's Chapel, a few hundred yards away. 1/6The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip at his funeral on April 17, 2021, is seen at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain. (REUTERS) 2/6The TD5 130 Land Rover in military green, seen in the pictures, was designed for over 16 years and Prince Philip was an active participant in the whole process. 3/6The Land Rover Defender, which sports a specific shade of green favoured by the military and Prince Philip, will take centre-stage as it will be followed on foot during the procession. 4/6Among Prince Philip's wishes was the use of this specially designed 4X4 Land Rover to drive his casket from the castle to St George's Chapel, a few hundred yards away. 5/6A model Land Rover left by a member of the public outside Buckingham Palace following the death of Britain's Prince Philip, is on display in the gardens of Marlborough House, in London, Britain April 15, 2021. (REUTERS) 6/6A British Army Land Rover ambulance is driven away from Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 15, 2021, after a rehearsal for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (AFP)