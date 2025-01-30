HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Limited Run Bmw M3 Cs Touring Launched Globally With 550 Bhp Peak Power

In pics: Limited-run BMW M3 CS Touring launched globally with 550 bhp peak power

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2025, 17:29 PM
  • The M3 Touring now becomes the first station-wagon from BMW to wear the CS moniker and comes with a 550 bhp inline-six powerplant.
BMW M3 CS Touring
1/10

The BMW M3 CS Touring has been launched globally as a limited-run offering and it gets lighter with improved performance and a bespoke tuned chassis.

BMW M3 CS Touring

The BMW M3 CS Touring has been launched globally as a limited-run offering and it gets lighter with improved performance and a bespoke tuned chassis.

BMW M3 CS Touring
2/10
BMW M3 CS Touring
BMW M3 CS Touring
3/10
BMW M3 CS Touring

BMW M3 CS Touring
4/10
BMW M3 CS Touring
BMW M3 CS Touring
5/10
BMW M3 CS Touring
BMW M3 CS Touring
6/10
BMW M3 CS Touring
BMW M3 CS Touring
7/10
BMW M3 CS Touring
BMW M3 CS Touring
8/10
Powering the new M3 CS Touring is a 3.0-litre inline-six engine mated to an eight-speed automatic. This twin-turbocharged unit makes 550 bhp, marking a 20 bhp increase over the standard M3 Touring. 
BMW M3 CS Touring
Powering the new M3 CS Touring is a 3.0-litre inline-six engine mated to an eight-speed automatic. This twin-turbocharged unit makes 550 bhp, marking a 20 bhp increase over the standard M3 Touring. 
BMW M3 CS Touring
9/10
BMW M3 CS Touring
BMW M3 CS Touring
10/10
BMW M3 CS Touring
First Published Date: 30 Jan 2025, 17:29 PM IST
TAGS: bmw bmw m3 cs touring m

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

