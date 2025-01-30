In pics: Limited-run BMW M3 CS Touring launched globally with 550 bhp peak power
- The M3 Touring now becomes the first station-wagon from BMW to wear the CS moniker and comes with a 550 bhp inline-six powerplant.
The BMW M3 CS Touring has been launched globally as a limited-run offering and it gets lighter with improved performance and a bespoke tuned chassis.
Powering the new M3 CS Touring is a 3.0-litre inline-six engine mated to an eight-speed automatic. This twin-turbocharged unit makes 550 bhp, marking a 20 bhp increase over the standard M3 Touring.
First Published Date: 30 Jan 2025, 17:29 PM IST
