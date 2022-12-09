In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato rally road supercar launched in India
Lamborghini has launched Huracan Sterrato in India for ₹4.62 Crore (ex-showroom). It can be considered as the rally version of the Huracan EVO sports car. It gets the same engine and gearbox as the Huracan EVO.
The Huracan Sterrato was showcased as a concept back in 2019.
The interior upholstery is made up of Alcantara Verde. The graphics on the touchscreen infotainment system has also been updated for the Huracan Sterrato.
The front and rear track has been increased by 30 mm and 34 mm. The ground clearance has also gone up by 44 mm.
The Huracan Sterrato will be limited to just 1,499 units.
Lamborghini is using the same as V10 from Huracan EVO for the Huracan Sterrato.
The top speed of Huracan Sterrato is 260 kmph. It can hit 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 9.8 seconds.
Loads of underbody protection and side cladding has been fitted to the Huracan Sterrato.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato was first unveiled at Art Basel, Miami Beach.
Huracan Sterrato is based on the Huracan EVO.
Huracan Sterrato gets all-wheel drive system and a rear mechanical self-locking differential.
Lamborghini calls Huracan Sterrato "the first all-terrain super sports car"
First Published Date: 09 Dec 2022, 10:24 AM IST
