HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Rally Road Supercar Launched In India

In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato rally road supercar launched in India

Lamborghini has launched Huracan Sterrato in India for 4.62 Crore (ex-showroom). It can be considered as the rally version of the Huracan EVO sports car. It gets the same engine and gearbox as the Huracan EVO.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2022, 10:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Huracan Sterrato was showcased as a concept back in 2019. 
1/11
The Huracan Sterrato was showcased as a concept back in 2019. 
The Huracan Sterrato was showcased as a concept back in 2019. 
The Huracan Sterrato was showcased as a concept back in 2019. 
The interior upholstery is made up of Alcantara Verde. The graphics on the touchscreen infotainment system has also been updated for the Huracan Sterrato.
2/11
The interior upholstery is made up of Alcantara Verde. The graphics on the touchscreen infotainment system has also been updated for the Huracan Sterrato.
The interior upholstery is made up of Alcantara Verde. The graphics on the touchscreen infotainment system has also been updated for the Huracan Sterrato.
The interior upholstery is made up of Alcantara Verde. The graphics on the touchscreen infotainment system has also been updated for the Huracan Sterrato.
The front and rear track has been increased by 30 mm and 34 mm. The ground clearance has also gone up by 44 mm. 
3/11
The front and rear track has been increased by 30 mm and 34 mm. The ground clearance has also gone up by 44 mm. 
The front and rear track has been increased by 30 mm and 34 mm. The ground clearance has also gone up by 44 mm. 
The front and rear track has been increased by 30 mm and 34 mm. The ground clearance has also gone up by 44 mm. 
The Huracan Sterrato will be limited to just 1,499 units.
4/11
The Huracan Sterrato will be limited to just 1,499 units.
The Huracan Sterrato will be limited to just 1,499 units.
The Huracan Sterrato will be limited to just 1,499 units.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini is using the same as V10 from Huracan EVO for the Huracan Sterrato.
5/11
Lamborghini is using the same as V10 from Huracan EVO for the Huracan Sterrato.
Lamborghini is using the same as V10 from Huracan EVO for the Huracan Sterrato.
Lamborghini is using the same as V10 from Huracan EVO for the Huracan Sterrato.
The top speed of Huracan Sterrato is 260 kmph. It can hit 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 9.8 seconds.
6/11
The top speed of Huracan Sterrato is 260 kmph. It can hit 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 9.8 seconds.
The top speed of Huracan Sterrato is 260 kmph. It can hit 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 9.8 seconds.
The top speed of Huracan Sterrato is 260 kmph. It can hit 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 9.8 seconds.
Loads of underbody protection and side cladding has been fitted to the Huracan Sterrato.
7/11
Loads of underbody protection and side cladding has been fitted to the Huracan Sterrato.
Loads of underbody protection and side cladding has been fitted to the Huracan Sterrato.
Loads of underbody protection and side cladding has been fitted to the Huracan Sterrato.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato was first unveiled at Art Basel, Miami Beach.
8/11
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato was first unveiled at Art Basel, Miami Beach.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato was first unveiled at Art Basel, Miami Beach.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato was first unveiled at Art Basel, Miami Beach.
Huracan Sterrato is based on the Huracan EVO.
9/11
Huracan Sterrato is based on the Huracan EVO.
Huracan Sterrato is based on the Huracan EVO.
Huracan Sterrato is based on the Huracan EVO.
Huracan Sterrato gets all-wheel drive system and a rear mechanical self-locking differential.
10/11
Huracan Sterrato gets all-wheel drive system and a rear mechanical self-locking differential.
Huracan Sterrato gets all-wheel drive system and a rear mechanical self-locking differential.
Huracan Sterrato gets all-wheel drive system and a rear mechanical self-locking differential.
Lamborghini calls Huracan Sterrato
11/11
Lamborghini calls Huracan Sterrato "the first all-terrain super sports car"
Lamborghini calls Huracan Sterrato
Lamborghini calls Huracan Sterrato "the first all-terrain super sports car"
First Published Date: 09 Dec 2022, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Huracan
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
KTM_890_Adventure_R_new
KTM 890 Adventure R showcased as IBW 2022
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, as a gift from car mechanic Nurul Haque, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2022_000237A)
Assam man gifts a Lamborghini to CM but there's a catch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Looking for budget SUVs? These 5 are selling like hot cakes
Looking for budget SUVs? These 5 are selling like hot cakes
Skoda Octavia comes out with flying colours in crash test
Skoda Octavia comes out with flying colours in crash test
Is this the new MG electric car heading India’s way?
Is this the new MG electric car heading India’s way?
BMW India to end 2022 in style, launching X7 facelift and M340i xDrive tomorrow
BMW India to end 2022 in style, launching X7 facelift and M340i xDrive tomorrow
Simple steps to remove scratches from your car's infotainment screen
Simple steps to remove scratches from your car's infotainment screen

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city