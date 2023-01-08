HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Bmw I Vision Dee, An Ev Concept That Can Talk

In pics: BMW i Vision Dee, an EV concept that can talk

BMW i Vision Dee is a concept EV with windscreen-wide head-up display technology. The technology could premiere in 2025.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jan 2023, 10:17 AM
BMW showcased a unique electric vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.
BMW showcased a unique electric vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.
The concept is capable of communicating with drivers unconventionally. It is called BMW i Vision Dee.
The concept is capable of communicating with drivers unconventionally. It is called BMW i Vision Dee.
The concept previews a midsize sedan featuring a pared-down design language.
The concept previews a midsize sedan featuring a pared-down design language.
The sedan gets traditional BMW design cues like the kidney grille, twin headlamps and Hofmeister kink, but distinctiveness is visible.
The sedan gets traditional BMW design cues like the kidney grille, twin headlamps and Hofmeister kink, but distinctiveness is visible.
Inside the cabin, a key feature is the windscreen-wide head-up display (HUD). 
Inside the cabin, a key feature is the windscreen-wide head-up display (HUD). 
BMW i Vision Dee previews a future technology that could be adopted by many other models from the brand.
BMW i Vision Dee previews a future technology that could be adopted by many other models from the brand.
There are a total of five selectable modes that allow the driver to choose how much content they want on the HUD. 
There are a total of five selectable modes that allow the driver to choose how much content they want on the HUD. 
The technical specifications have not been revealed by BMW.
The technical specifications have not been revealed by BMW.
 The car gets a BMW Mixed Reality Slider with touch-sensitive sensors on the instrument panel, which control the massive HUD. 
 The car gets a BMW Mixed Reality Slider with touch-sensitive sensors on the instrument panel, which control the massive HUD. 
Conventional buttons and switches have been eliminated, and it doesn't come with iDrive controller either.
Conventional buttons and switches have been eliminated, and it doesn't come with iDrive controller either.
First Published Date: 08 Jan 2023, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW i Vision Dee electric car electric vehicle luxury car concept car
