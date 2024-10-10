HT Auto
In pics: 2025 Triumph Trident debuts with new features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2024, 14:55 PM
For 2025, Triumph Trident 660 features new color options, electronic aids, and improved suspension. It includes standard cruise control, traction control, and cornering ABS.
2025 Triumph Trident 660
The 2025 Triumph Trident 660 has been unveiled globally with a host of new features. It is expected to make its way to the Indian shores later this year. 
2025 Triumph Trident 660
2025 Triumph Trident 660
The latest generation of the middleweight naked roadster will be offered with four new colour options, new electronic aids, and an updated suspension setup. 
2025 Triumph Trident 660
2025 Triumph Trident 660
With this, the new Trident can now be had with cruise control, while traction control and cornering ABS come in as standard features. It rides in with an all-LED headlamp, an integrated tail lamp, and self-cancelling indicators.
2025 Triumph Trident 660
2025 Triumph Trident 660
Powertrain and performance figures remain largely unchanged, with the same 660 cc liquid-cooled inline three-cylinder making 81 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm
2025 Triumph Trident 660
2025 Triumph Trident 660
This is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a slip and assist clutch, and the Trident is further equipped with ride-by-wire technology, a new riding mode, and a quickshifter.  
2025 Triumph Trident 660
2025 Triumph Trident 660
Triumph Motorcycles has fitted in a new sensor system called the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that is said to constantly monitor and adjust engine and braking parameters.
2025 Triumph Trident 660
2025 Triumph Trident 660
This allows for features such as Traction Control, Optimised Cornering ABS, and Cruise Control to be introduced to the motorcycle as standard.
2025 Triumph Trident 660
2025 Triumph Trident 660
The Trident 660 comes featuring three distinct riding modes, with the‘Sport’ mode being the newest addition. This mode brings a sharper throttle response while the ‘Road’ mode focuses on refinement. 
2025 Triumph Trident 660
2025 Triumph Trident 660
 Triumph says that the ‘Rain’ mode softens the Trident’s power delivery in order to make it suitable for wet conditions. Triumph has additionally fitted in their bi-directional quickshifter into the 2025 Trident 660 as a standard feature, one that was an optional add-on in the predecessor model.
2025 Triumph Trident 660
2025 Triumph Trident 660
Among other new features is an LCD instrument console with an integrated TFT Connectivity Unit that provides turn-by-turn navigation, calls, music, and GoPro functionality. 
2025 Triumph Trident 660
First Published Date: 10 Oct 2024, 14:55 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph India Trident Trident 660

