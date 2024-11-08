What is Global NCAP and why is Maruti Suzuki Dzire crash test important?

HT Auto
  Maruti Suzuki Dzire enters the Global NCAP club of cars with perfect five-star crash-safety test results.
The spotlight is once again back on Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash tests with Maruti Suzuki getting on the honour's list for the first time ever with its incoming, fourth-generation Dzire sedan. Maruti Suzuki Dzire has secured a perfect five-star crash safety rating in the tests conducted by Global NCAP. So why is it important and what can it mean for you?

What is Global NCAP?

Global NCAP is a project of Towards Zero Foundation which is a UK-registered charity that seeks to make safer vehicles and usher in safer roads across the world. It is also the mothership that oversees co-operation between various car-assessment programs spread across the world.

While Global NCAP conducts crash tests on vehicles offered in various markets of the world, it is also responsible for raising awareness among buyers about safety features and technologies, and whether each vehicle tested provides the level of safety in case of crashes that it has standardised.

Typically, a vehicle model that is brought in for crash tests by Global NCAP is assessed for frontal, side and side-impact crashes with the final rating of safety on a chart of five stars - zero being the minimum and five stars being the best.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire crash test rating

Maruti Suzuki cars have never impressed much in Global NCAP tests even though local rivals Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have had numerous models with either a perfect or near-perfect rating. Increasing awareness about safety among Indian customers has meant that these results matter more than before. And while Bharat NCAP has now been introduced as an India-specific test for vehicles offered in the country, Global NCAP continues to test models offered here as well.

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire scraped through the Global NCAP tests with just two stars in the past. Factors just as just two airbags as standard, an unstable structure and footwell area were among the key factors highlighted in the past. But the fourth-generation Maruti Dzire - scheduled for a November 11 launch - has managed a perfect five-star crash safety rating. In the most recent tests, the latest Dzire became the first Maruti model ever to manage top marks with Global NCAP highlighting ‘full protection’ during frontal collision and ‘good protection’ in side-impact crashes.

Which Indian cars have scored five stars in Global NCAP tests?

A number of India-only or India-made models have previously managed a perfect crash safety rating in the Global NCAP tests. Leading the way is Tata Motors with car models like Safari, Harrier, Altroz, Nexon and Punch all managing perfect scores. Even Tata Tiago and Tigor have a very respectable four-star rating in the same tests.

Mahindra models like Scorpio-N, XUV300 and XUV700 also have perfect scores while Thar has four stars in this regard.

Other like Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun, Skoda Slavia and Kushaq and Hyundai Verna are models with perfect Global NCAP crash safety scores.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2024, 15:37 PM IST
