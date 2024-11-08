Latest Dzire becomes first Maruti to achieve perfect five-star Global NCAP crash rating

Ahead of its launch on November 11, the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has achieved a major milestone of receiving a five-star Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash test rating. The 2024 Maruti Dzire is now the first and only model from the manufacturer to score top marks in the Global NCAP tests. A slew of safety features on the model has helped the sedan achieve a perfect rating for adult occupation and a near-perfect four-star rating for child occupants.

While the previous-edition of Maruti Suzuki Dzire secured just two stars in the Global NCAP tests, the inbound fourth-generation Dzire manages top mar

The new Dzire comes with six airbags as standard apart from several other safety-related highlights like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD and 360-degree camera.

As per a press release by Global NCAP, Maruti Suzuki had voluntarily submitted its fourth-generation Dzire for the crash tests which assess vehicles on the basis of frontal and side impact protection, ESC as well as pedestrian protection and side pole impact protection. While Maruti Suzuki models have not fared too well in these tests in the past, prompting officials from the company to previously state that Maruti models meet with Indian safety standards, the Dzire's performance in the Global NCAP tests is likely to go a long way in adding to the vehicle's desirability. “The new Dzire’s five star rating sets a significant safety benchmark for Maruti Suzuki compared to the previous version of this model and others from Maruti we have tested. Global NCAP warmly welcomes this milestone voluntary test result," said David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation. "We are optimistic that going forward Maruti will seek to achieve this high level of safety performance across their model range. If they do, it will be a vehicle safety game changer for Indian consumers."

What is Maruti Suzuki Dzire crash test rating?

According to information shared by Global NCAP about the Dzire crash tests, it was found that the structure and footwell area were rated as stable, and can withstand further loadings. There is also a reference to the three point belts in all seating positions and i-Size anchorages which have been included as standard.

The crash tests found that the ‘adult’ dummy used during the process had full protection while the ‘child’ dummy had good protection to head and chest. In the side-impact test, protection for head, chest, abdomen and pelvis was found to be good. In the side-pole impact test, the protection for head, abdomen and pelvis was found to be good, although protection for chest here was marginal.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire being tested for side-impact protection during the Global NCAP test procedures.

Interestingly, the previous-generation Dzire had managed a paltry two-star crash test rating from Global NCAP. The outgoing model that was tested in the past offered only two frontal airbags and ESC as standard, and the structure and footwell area were rated as unstable. Even the side-impact tests had revealed weak protection to the chest of the dummy in the vehicle.

File photo: The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire had failed to impress in the Global NCAP tests.

When is 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire launching?

The latest version of the Maruti Dzire is set for its launch on November 11. Earlier this month, bookings for the Dzire were opened for a token amount of ₹11,000. The new Dzire is looking at building on its phenomenal success in the market and has been present on Indian roads since 2008. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 27 lakh units of the Dzire so far.

What is the expected pricing of 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, in its latest avatar, has been significantly changed in terms of its exterior design while there have been additions to the feature list as well. It also borrows the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor from Swift and will come with both manual transmission as well as AMT.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is offering Dzire in seven colour options, three of which are new for the model - Blue, Red and Brown.

At present, the Dzire pricing is between ₹6.50 lakh and ₹9.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the 2024 Maruti Dzire to be priced between ₹7 lakh and ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

