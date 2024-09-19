HT Auto
Volkswagen plans stop to production at jointly-owned China plant

Volkswagen plans stop to production at jointly-owned China plant

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2024, 09:42 AM
Volkswagen plans to halt production at its Nanjing combustion engine plant in China amid overcapacity issues. Production of Passat cars will shift to
The employee entrance at the Volkswagen AG factory in Zwickau, Germany, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Volkswagen defended plans to consider unprecedented factory closures in Germany, saying flagging car sales have left the company with about two plants too many. Photographer: Iona Dutz/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
The employee entrance at the Volkswagen AG factory in Zwickau, Germany, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Volkswagen defended plans to consider unprecedented factory closures in Germany, saying flagging car sales have left the company with about two plants too many. Photographer: Iona Dutz/Bloomberg

Volkswagen is planning to stop production at one of its combustion engine car plants in China, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a sign of carmakers' struggles to manage overcapacity in the world's biggest car market.

The carmaker, along with its joint venture partner SAIC Motor, will gradually shift production of its Passat family cars from the Nanjing plant to a nearby factory in the same eastern province of Jiangsu, the person said.

But the JV has no definitive timetable for the move and has not yet decided whether it would completely close the factory or put it on sale, the person added.

Some workers at the Nanjing factory would be told to relocate to work in SAIC-VW's Yizheng plant, which currently makes the brand's best-selling Lavida sedans, the person said.

The two are also mulling plans to revive the sales of Skoda, the two people said. The brand only makes up one per cent of the total SAIC-VW sales while in 2018, it accounted for 17 per cent.

Bloomberg News first reported on Wednesday the two companies' plans to close two factories of Nanjing and Ningbo.

Volkswagen said it does not comment on speculation. SAIC was not immediately available for comment.

Two sources denied that the joint venture partners plan to close the Ningbo plant, its largest after its three factories in Shanghai.

Volkswagen, long the top-selling automaker in China, is suffering from a decline in its market share in the country and is working with SAIC and other partners such as Xpeng to bring new models on the market it hopes will be more competitive.

Reuters reported earlier this year that SAIC aimed to cut 10 per cent of jobs in 2024 at SAICVolkswagen and other partners, facing steep drops in sales. The VW-SAIC JV sold 1.2 million cars in 2023, down 43 per cent from its peak in 2017.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2024, 09:42 AM IST
