2025 Volkswagen Tiguan teased ahead of official debut. Check details

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan is on its way to the global markets and the German automaker has just dropped the first teaser for the compact SUV. While the European spec is called the Tayron, it will be called the Tiguan upon its arrival in India. The Volkswagen Tiguan is sold in five and seven-seater variants and the latest generation model will debut on October 10.

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan, debuting October 10, is expected to be available in five and seven-seater variants. The SUV features redesigned exteriors,

Volkswagen sells the Tayron and Tiguan SUVs as separate models but they are closely related. The Tayron was built as a five-seater SUV on the same long wheelbase architecture as that of the Tiguan Allspace, a seven-seater variant that was available in India between 2020-2022. While the Tayron was originally made for the Chinese market in 2018, it will now be brought over to Europe as a long wheelbase model alongside the existing Volkswagen Tiguan.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volkswagen Tiguan 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 35.17 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Tucson 1999 cc 1999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 29.02 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lexus UX 1987 cc 1987 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2025 Skoda Elroq sketches revealed, will have range of over 560 km

China is set to get the new Volkswagen Tayron L, which is approximately 133 mm longer than the Euro-spec Tayron. This model is expected to arrive in India as a seven-seater and will take over from the Tiguan Allspace.

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan: What’s new?

The 2025 Tiguan SUV comes with a redesigned exterior, and Volkswagen is expected to put in a hybrid powertrain under the hood, at least for the European model. The Indian market can expect to receive a 2.0-litre TSI petrol option with all-wheel drive that is similar to the unit found in the outgoing model. At present, the sole Indian variant produces 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The SUV is built on the MQB Evo architecture which underpins the majority of ICE-powered models within the VW Group.

The teaser video shared by Volkswagen offers a brief glimpse of the upcoming Tayron R-Line trim. The LED tail lamps are connected seamlessly across the width of the car with a light strip and come with unique animated graphics. The SUV bears illuminated VW badges that light up in red.

Also Read : VW scraps three-decades-old German jobs guarantee to cut costs

Spy shots of the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron in China indicate that the car is set to offer an approximately 15.0-inch infotainment touchscreen that acts as the main command hub for the vehicle, with the driver getting a separate digital instrument cluster. The passenger too receives an individual infotainment display.

While rear end designs between the European and Chinese Tayron SUVs stay relatively consistent, the latter’s front fascia has a more unique look. As we continue to approach the reveal date, we shall get a clearer picture of how the design and features of the European and Chinese models will translate to the Volkswagen Tiguan in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: