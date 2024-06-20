HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tesla Model Y Topples Toyota Corolla As Global Best Seller. Check Details

Tesla Model Y topples Toyota Corolla as global best-seller. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2024, 06:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Toyota Corolla, a dominant force for two decades as the world's best-selling car, faces a challenge from the rising popularity of electric vehicle
...
Tesla
According to Jato Dynamics, Tesla sold 12.2 lakh units of the Model Y worldwide in 2023 (AFP)
Tesla
According to Jato Dynamics, Tesla sold 12.2 lakh units of the Model Y worldwide in 2023

The automotive world witnessed a historic shift in 2023 as the electric car revolution gained momentum. For nearly two decades, the Toyota Corolla reigned supreme as the best-selling car globally. However, the Tesla Model Y has dethroned the iconic Corolla, marking a significant turning point in consumer preferences.

According to Jato Dynamics, Tesla sold 12.2 lakh units of the Model Y worldwide in 2023, a 64 per cent increase year-over-year. This surge propelled the electric SUV to the top of the sales charts, while the Corolla's sales dipped by 19 per cent, relegating it to fourth place.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
Range Icon85 km
₹79,999
Compare

Also Read : Tesla Model Y facelift not coming in 2024, Elon Musk confirms

This trend reflects a global shift towards SUVs. The Toyota RAV4 secured the second spot with 10.8 lakh units sold, followed by the Honda CR-V at 8,46,000 units. Notably, the Tesla Model 3 also made the top ten, further solidifying the brand's growing market share.

Tesla's entry into India?

While the electric car revolution is gaining traction globally, India presents a fascinating case. The world's second-most populous country has a thriving automotive market, but electric vehicles (EVs) still constitute a minuscule portion of total sales. Factors like limited charging infrastructure, higher upfront costs of EVs compared to traditional petrol and diesel cars, and range anxiety continue to impede widespread adoption.

However, there's a spark of hope. The Indian government is actively promoting EV adoption through subsidies and tax breaks. Several domestic and international carmakers are also setting up shop in India, with Tesla itself eyeing a potential entry.

In early 2024, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, sparked excitement in the Indian market by expressing confidence and hinting at a potential manufacturing plant. However, those plans seemingly stalled. Now, following the recent Indian general election results, Musk's social media activity has reignited speculation about Tesla's India ambitions.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election victory, Musk took to a social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to offer his congratulations. The message, "Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India," has been interpreted by many as a hint of renewed interest in the Indian market.

Also Read : Tesla CEO congratulates PM Modi on election win, hints at possible India entry

The success of Tesla's entry hinges on addressing key concerns. Establishing a robust charging infrastructure network across the country is crucial to alleviate range anxiety. Additionally, offering competitive pricing through local production can make Tesla cars more attractive to Indian buyers.

The road ahead

The dethroning of the Toyota Corolla signifies a shift in the automotive landscape. While Toyota remains a dominant force globally, Tesla's rise and the increasing popularity of SUVs underscore the evolving consumer preferences.

As countries like India invest in EV infrastructure and address affordability concerns, we can expect a similar trend of electric car adoption in the near future.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2024, 06:20 AM IST
TAGS: Model 3 CR-V tesla tesla model y tesla model honda crv toyota corolla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility hybrid car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.