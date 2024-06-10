Tesla Model Y facelift not coming in 2024, Elon Musk confirms

Tesla will not launch the refreshed version of its most popular offering Model Y in 2024, the automaker's CEO Elon Musk has confirmed through a social media post on his X (Previously Twitter) account. The billionaire has written on an X post that the Tesla Model Y refreshed version is not coming this year, while also adding that the electric car manufacturer continuously improves its vehicles.

No Model Y “refresh” is coming out this year.



I should note that Tesla continuously improves its cars, so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2024

Entered into manufacturing in January 2020, the Tesla Model Y is the fifth production model since its inception after the Roadster, Model S. Model X and Model 3. A facelift for the crossover is long due and the refreshed version was expected to launch in 2024. However, as Musk has confirmed, it is not coming this year. “No Model Y 'refresh' is coming out this year," Musk wrote in his post, while also adding that "So even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better."

Tesla Model Y: Bestseller of the OEM

Tesla Model Y is the bestselling offering from the US electric car manufacturer since its launch. Despite the Tesla Model 3 being the most affordable car from the brand, the Model Y has gained immense popularity and become the leading revenue churner for the auto company, buoyed by the SUV rush around the world. Tesla manufactures the Model Y crossover at its Giga Shanghai plant in China, which is sold in the Chinese domestic market as well as exported to other global markets. Apart from that, Tesla also manufactures the Model Y electric crossover at its Fremont and Austin plants in the US, and the Giga Berlin factory in Germany.

Tesla has been slow in updating its ageing cars as high interest rates have sapped consumer appetite for big-ticket products. At the same time, its competitors in China, the largest market of automobiles in the world, have been rapidly ramping up their efforts to roll out affordable electric cars. This has built pressure on Tesla as the automaker's global vehicle deliveries dropped in the first quarter for the first time in nearly four years.

