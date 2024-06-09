HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Ceo Congratulates Pm Modi On Election Win, Hints At Possible India Entry

Tesla CEO congratulates PM Modi on election win, hints at possible India entry

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2024, 10:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk's congratulatory social media post for Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicates the automaker plans to enter the Indian market soon.
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's congratulatory social media post for Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicates the automaker plans to enter the Indian market soon. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's congratulatory social media post for Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicates the automaker plans to enter the Indian market soon.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his win in the general election that just concluded. Interestingly, while congratulating the PM, Musk also hinted that his company may enter the Indian market soon. His message to Modi comes two months after the electric car manufacturer's CEO postponed his proposed visit to India in April this year, citing very heavy Tesla obligations.

Over the last few months, one of the most exciting developments in the Indian automobile industry has been the developments surrounding Tesla's proposed entry into the Indian market. The Indian government even tweaked its EV policy to lure foreign automakers like Tesla and Vinfast to come to the country and set up local manufacturing facilities. While Tesla showed interest in setting up business here, the auto manufacturer is yet to take a final call about its local manufacturing facility.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Compare
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Amid this, Musk's latest tweet comes as a cryptic one, where the billionaire said that he is looking forward to his companies doing exciting work in India. “Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India," Musk wrote in a post on X (Previously Twitter). Responding to Musk's post, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk." Modi also said that the talented Indian youth, the country's demography, predictable policies and stable democratic polity would continue to provide the business environment for all its partners.

While these social media posts seem like regular courtesy messages, the PM clearly indicated that India is ready for Tesla to set up its business here.

Musk was expected to visit India on April 21 and 22 and scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi, where the plan to set up a Tesla manufacturing facility was expected to be discussed. However, the Tesla CEO later wrote on X that he is looking forward to coming to India later this year. Back in June 2023, Musk met with Modi during the latter's US visit and stated that he planned to visit India in 2024 while expressing confidence that Tesla would enter the Indian market soon. His proposed visit had raised expectations in the Indian auto industry that he would announce plans for the electric car maker to set up shop in the country.

It was also expected that Musk would announce plans for Tesla to set up its manufacturing unit in India and investments could be to the tune of billions of dollars and the way forward for selling Tesla electric cars in India at the earliest. However, the project seems to have been delayed. Now, it is to be seen how the Tesla moves ahead with its India plan.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2024, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Luxury car Elon Musk

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.