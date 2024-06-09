Tesla CEO congratulates PM Modi on election win, hints at possible India entry

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his win in the general election that just concluded. Interestingly, while congratulating the PM, Musk also hinted that his company may enter the Indian market soon. His message to Modi comes two months after the electric car manufacturer's CEO postponed his proposed visit to India in April this year, citing very heavy Tesla obligations.

Over the last few months, one of the most exciting developments in the Indian automobile industry has been the developments surrounding Tesla's proposed entry into the Indian market. The Indian government even tweaked its EV policy to lure foreign automakers like Tesla and Vinfast to come to the country and set up local manufacturing facilities. While Tesla showed interest in setting up business here, the auto manufacturer is yet to take a final call about its local manufacturing facility.

Amid this, Musk's latest tweet comes as a cryptic one, where the billionaire said that he is looking forward to his companies doing exciting work in India. “Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India," Musk wrote in a post on X (Previously Twitter). Responding to Musk's post, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk." Modi also said that the talented Indian youth, the country's demography, predictable policies and stable democratic polity would continue to provide the business environment for all its partners.

Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk. The talented Indian youth, our demography, predictable policies and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for all our partners. https://t.co/NJ6XembkyB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2024

While these social media posts seem like regular courtesy messages, the PM clearly indicated that India is ready for Tesla to set up its business here.

Musk was expected to visit India on April 21 and 22 and scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi, where the plan to set up a Tesla manufacturing facility was expected to be discussed. However, the Tesla CEO later wrote on X that he is looking forward to coming to India later this year. Back in June 2023, Musk met with Modi during the latter's US visit and stated that he planned to visit India in 2024 while expressing confidence that Tesla would enter the Indian market soon. His proposed visit had raised expectations in the Indian auto industry that he would announce plans for the electric car maker to set up shop in the country.

It was also expected that Musk would announce plans for Tesla to set up its manufacturing unit in India and investments could be to the tune of billions of dollars and the way forward for selling Tesla electric cars in India at the earliest. However, the project seems to have been delayed. Now, it is to be seen how the Tesla moves ahead with its India plan.

