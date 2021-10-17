Planning to travel to Kerala? These lavish caravans will be at your service

The unveiled caravan comes with sofa-cum-bed, kitchenette with fridge and microwave oven, dining table and toilet cubicle to facilitate each and every need of the visitors while on the road. It also features air-conditioners, internet connectivity, audio-video facilities, charging systems and GPS. The Kerala tourism department had also stated during its conference that the vehicles will be monitored in real-time to ensure the safety of the visitors.

The state's tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas while declaring the policy had shared that this step will be a paradigm shift since Kerala has been popular for its houseboat tourism. The caravan policy will be implemented on PPP mode with private investors, tour operators and local communities as stakeholders, the minister had conveyed during the announcement.

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), a few months ago, launched an in-car dining initiative to offer local cuisine to tourists while they sit inside their parked vehicles. The measure was taken to safeguard and maintain distancing amid visitors from the ongoing pandemic.