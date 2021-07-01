Cars instead of restaurants: Kerala launches in-car dining initiative amid Covid

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has launched in-car dining initiative wherein restaurants operated by KTDC will offer local cuisine to tourists while they sit inside their parked vehicles. As the country reels under the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this initiative aims to prevent the chances of transmission while people eat in public spaces. It is also aimed at boosting the state's tourism that has been affected by Covid-19.

The announcement of the starting of in-car dining initiative was made by the state government last month when it had informed that customers can place their meal bookings at KTDC's Aahaar restaurants. The initiative will cover all kinds of meals throughout the day – breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner. All the meals will be served to customers as per Covid-19 safety protocols.

KTDC hotel chains will be also be renovated under Mission Facelift project after classifying them on a priority basis. "We plan to reach out to the people with safe and tasty food," state tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas told ANI during the launch of the new facility. "Instead of dining inside a restaurant and mingling with the crowd, the in-car dining initiative will ensure safety to the tourists coming to Kerala," he added.

At a time when social and physical distancing is being promoted in public places in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, cars have come to the rescue. Cars serve as safe havens to get chores done in public and even as social hubs. Besides from the new in-car dining initiative, India has also seen drive-thru Covid testing and vaccination facilities picking up across states.

Across the world, various food outlets are prioritising drive-thru food takeaway lanes. Drive-in movie theatres, drive-in weddings, drive-in congregations and even drive-in pet blessing ceremonies have been held across countries in the current times of pandemic.

(with inputs from agencies)