Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh has embraced the idea of a drive-in vaccination centre. From May 17, Monday onwards, there will be two drive-in vaccination centres in Gautam Budh Nagar, one in DLF Mall of India and another one will be in Greater Noida Stadium.

The drive-in vaccination facility will be open for those who are aged above 45 years and already registered themselves on the Co-Win portal. Both the drive-in vaccination centres will cater to the residents who are taking their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

These two centres will start operations as pilot projects and if they become successful there will be more such facilities in the district. Both the drive-in vaccine centres in Gautam Budh Nagar are expected to vaccinate around 200 people on the very first day.

The authorities are working on some modalities that will determine the two centres appearing on the Co-Win portal as drive-through vaccination centres. However, there are concerns as well. These facilities will be very helpful to those who are not driving themselves, as people who would drive themselves will have to rest after getting the vaccine. Usually, after taking the vaccine, a person requires to be under observation for at least 30 minutes.

Among the two facilities, one is likely to administer the Covishield vaccine, while the other one would have Covaxin.

The idea of drive-in vaccination centres is nothing new in India. In the last few weeks, Mumbai, Mohali, Nagpur and Gurgaon too have opened similar drive-through vaccination facilities for the citizens. On Friday, Gautam Budh Nagar saw two such facilities conducted vaccination drive for healthcare workers who couldn't get the jabs previously.

The DLF Mall authority has partnered with Park+ for this drive-through vaccination drive, while in Gurgaon as well, similar collaborations have been seen.