Kerala will serve food in parked vehicles under 'In-Car Dining' initiative

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has announced that it will be launching a facility under which travelers will be served food inside their vehicles. This initiative seeks to prevent chances of transmission among people while eating in public spaces. Under the 'In-Car Dining’ service, customers can order food at KTDC's Aahaar Restaurants and they will be served in their parked vehicles. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, besides snacks, will be served adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

(Also read | No more dine-in, but there is a car-in restaurant service available in Kuwait)

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said that the scheme is being implemented considering public safety hazards even as a slide in the second wave of the pandemic is expected to help the tourism industry pick up. He added that to begin with, select KTDC restaurants will carry out the scheme. "In the process, 'In-Car Dining' seeks to provide our customers with a new experience," Riyas said after reviewing a set of ongoing tourism projects and the activities of KTDC.

Floating restaurants will also be set up in select destinations across the state on the lines of the one at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram, the first of which will come up at Kadalundi. While announcing major projects under the tourism corporation, the minister said that the body wanted to reach people with tasty and safe food. KTDC hotel chains will be renovated under the project 'Mission Facelift' after classifying them on a priority basis, he added.

(Also read | This Kerala man turns his auto into a mini ambulance to help Covid-19 patients)

Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that Covid-19 cases in the state have decreased by 42%, however, he urged people to stay cautious in the face of a looming third wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)