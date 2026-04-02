Nissan India sales jump 98% MoM in March 2026, Gravite drives growth

Nissan Motor India posted a strong performance in March 2026, registering total cumulative sales of 10,388 units. The growth was largely driven by a sharp uptick in domestic demand, alongside steady export volumes.

Domestic wholesale figures stood at 4,408 units during the month, marking a significant 98 per cent month-on-month increase compared to February 2026. This also represents the brand’s highest monthly domestic wholesale performance in the last five years, signalling renewed traction in the Indian market.

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Exports continued to play a crucial role in Nissan’s overall volumes, contributing 5,980 units in March. The brand’s strong export base remains a key pillar of its India operations, with shipments spanning over 65 international markets.

A major contributor to the domestic surge was the commencement of customer deliveries of the all-new Nissan Gravite. The model has received a positive initial response, helping boost showroom footfall and conversions. Alongside it, the Nissan Magnite continues to be a steady volume driver for the brand.

According to Nissan Motor India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa, March marked a defining month for the company, with strong customer response to its expanding product portfolio. The introduction of the Gravite is seen as a key milestone in Nissan’s ongoing India resurgence strategy, which includes multiple new product launches.

Overall, Nissan’s March 2026 performance highlights a combination of improved product momentum, expanding network reach, and sustained export strength. With the Gravite now entering the market and the Magnite maintaining its run, the company appears to be entering a more stable growth phase in India.

The Tekton will be the next launch from the brand. The new SUV will share its underpinnings with the Renault Duster. It is a 5-seater SUV that will be produced at Nissan’s Chennai facility, the new C-segment SUV will be based on the 2025 Renault Duster’s CMF-B platform. The Tekton will be launched as part of the company’s renewed strategy for a brand resurgence in India.

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