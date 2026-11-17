Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts has inaugurated its new E-Drive manufacturing line at the company's Bidadi facility in Karnataka with a ₹460 crore investment. The new E-Drive manufacturing line will make next-generation products registered under the Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The company claimed that it will mark a major milestone in the localisation of advanced electrified powertrain technologies.

The new line builds on Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts' (TKAP) existing 4th Generation E-Drive line, which was commissioned in 2022, and operates alongside it. Together, these two lines are expected to advance Toyota's electrification roadmap in India while deepening domestic manufacturing capability at the same time. The project forms part of the ₹4,800 crore memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Toyota Group companies and the Karnataka government to promote state-of-the-art manufacturing, localisation, employment generation and green mobility technologies.

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The E-Drive is a critical component of Toyota's hybrid electric vehicles, notified as an Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) under the Centre's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components. Speaking about the new line, the company stated, “Established with an investment of approximately ₹460 crore, the new production line adds an annual manufacturing capacity of 200,000 units, thus increasing TKAP's total E-Drive line production capacity to 360,000 units per annum. This investment underscores Toyota's long-term commitment to advancing sustainable mobility and building an internationally competitive automotive ecosystem in India through greater manufacturing capabilities."

The addition of the new E-Drive line is expected to strengthen TKAP's manufacturing capabilities, reduce dependence on imports and further enhance India's capabilities in electrified mobility technologies. The expanded capacity is expected to support the growing adoption of hybrid electric vehicles and contribute to India's position as a manufacturing hub for advanced sustainable mobility solutions, the company believes.

Speaking on the inauguration of the new E-Drive manufacturing line, Manasi Tata, Vice Chairperson, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The commencement of our new E-Drive manufacturing line marks a significant milestone in Toyota's commitment to localising advanced electrified technologies in India. By expanding local production of next-generation hybrid technologies, we are not only supporting India's journey towards electrification but also strengthening the domestic automotive value chain."

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