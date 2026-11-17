American electric vehicle maker Tesla has started taking orders for its Cybercab autonomous vehicle from a limited number of private buyers, with the two-seat robotaxi priced at $29,990 (around ₹28.06 lakh) before taxes. But there are some limitations to the purchase, including restricted operating areas and a required monthly subscription for autonomous driving.

Tesla has opened Cybercab orders at $29,990, with deliveries starting December 2026. The autonomous robotaxi requires a $299 monthly subscription, operates in limited US zones and faces regulatory scrutiny

The Cybercab can currently operate without human intervention only within areas where Tesla's Robotaxi service is available, including select locations across Texas and Florida in the US. Customer deliveries are scheduled to commence in December 2026.

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Tesla Cybercab: Price, Subscription and Delivery

The company has stated that Interested buyers must pay a non-refundable deposit of $1,000 to secure a production slot. Tesla has clarified in its communication to invited customers that the vehicle is available only in supported service areas and requires a subscription to operate autonomously. The company has priced its Autonomy Subscription at $299 per month. The first month is included with the vehicle purchase, but owners will have to pay the recurring fee thereafter to access its autonomous driving capabilities.

Tesla describes the Cybercab as a purpose-built autonomous vehicle that does not feature a conventional steering wheel or pedals in its standard configuration. Its subscription agreement also allows the automaker to suspend autonomous driving functions if a customer breaches the terms of service. Tesla intends to continue Cybercab sales until the end of 2026. Initial production will take place at its Austin facility, with additional markets expected to be introduced later.

The vehicle features a two-seat cabin, a 21-inch central infotainment touchscreen and almost 570 litres of luggage capacity. These specifications were previously disclosed by Tesla when it outlined the Cybercab's dimensions and equipment as a compact, purpose-built robotaxi.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck production to end in 2027

Tesla Cybercab: Where can it operate?

Tesla currently identifies eight cities across Texas and Florida as supported locations for its Robotaxi service. In Texas, these are Austin, Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio, while the Florida locations include Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

However, the Cybercab's autonomous operating capability is restricted to designated service zones within these cities. Tesla's terms also state that these geographical boundaries are limited and may be revised over time. Furthermore, the actual operating zones could be considerably smaller than the broader areas depicted in the company's promotional maps, restricting the vehicle's usefulness for everyday journeys, particularly when destinations or regular routes fall outside the designated boundaries.

Tesla's Robotaxi programme has also attracted regulatory attention ahead of the Cybercab's private sales rollout. Questions have been raised about the extent of its autonomous capabilities, including scrutiny surrounding a concealed joystick control and the degree to which passengers can rely on the vehicle to operate without human intervention.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an Audit Query concerning Tesla's certification that the Cybercab complies with all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, focusing on the technical information supporting the vehicle's certification, particularly how a model without conventional steering and foot controls meets regulations that generally account for these components.

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