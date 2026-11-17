Ashok Leyland is expecting to see India's commercial vehicle industry volume grow in double digits during FY27. The bus and truck manufacturer is expecting the growth to reach mid-teens for medium and heavy commercial vehicles. This comes contrary to the conservative view of demand the OEM took before.

Ashok Leyland earlier said it was taking a conservative view of demand for commercial vehicles in India beyond October 2026 because of a high base in the previous year and saw the potential for high single-digit growth for the M&HCV segment, with a slightly better outlook for the LCV segment. Now, the auto company's MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said that the OEM thinks the growth will be double-digit. "We think that it could go to mid-teen kind of a growth for the whole year for the industry, especially MHCV," PTI quoted him saying. This growth outlook for FY27 comes after stronger-than-expected sales in October.

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Agarwal said that October 2026 sales of commercial vehicles were strong despite the higher comparison base, and consumer sentiment remains positive in November, giving the company higher confidence in the demand outlook for the rest of the year. "Basically, we think that there is a fundamental growth momentum that has been set up in the industry," he reportedly said.

In the last financial year, FY26, India's domestic commercial vehicle industry volume recorded 10.80 lakh units with a 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth. In the first half of FY27, the CV volume grew 23.8% YoY to 5.74 lakh units. Ashok Leyland reported a 32% YoY growth in its Q2 volume to 64,677 units. Its consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose 35.4% YoY to ₹17,029.87 crore, while profit for the period rose 8.8% to ₹891.45 crore.

The key demand drivers for the Indian commercial vehicle industry remain fleet replacement and broader economic activities. Aggarwal noted that fleet operators are now increasingly weighing the running costs of older trucks and newer vehicles. "The overall economic activity is very good, which is creating demand. Also, people have now realised that they cannot afford to keep their older trucks on the road anymore because they have clearly determined or understood that the TCO of a newer BS6 truck is far better than the TCO of BS2, BS3, or BS4 trucks," he said.

The Ashok Leyland boss also added that this is supporting both replacement purchases and demand for new vehicles. Higher freight demand and rates were also supporting industry conditions, although Agarwal said freight rates were expected to rise further. The auto company expects the LCV segment to grow at a rate similar to M&HCV. "LCV is also going very strong. So, LCV should also register similar growth," Aggarwal said.

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